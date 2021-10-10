Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Panthers

After a beatdown of the Atlanta Falcons Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles have since suffered three consecutive losses, and should be desperate for a win on Sunday if they have any hopes of remaining competitive in 2021.



It's simply not an Eagles season without some serious injury (and other) drama. On Sunday, they'll face a Carolina Panthers team that will also be missing their fair share of noteworthy players, including star RB Christian McCaffrey. You can find the Eagles' and Panthers' injuries/inactive list here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles' offensive tackles will be challenged by a pair of disruptive edge rushers in Brian Burns and Haason Reddick. On the defensive side of the ball, the Birds won't have to worry about McCaffrey, but the Panthers' passing game is powered by a dangerous pair of receivers in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.



The Eagles are 3-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 5 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

