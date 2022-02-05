More Sports:

February 05, 2022

Eagles podcast: Should the Eagles select a QB with one of their first-round picks?

By Jimmy Kempski
020422KennyPickett Vasha Hunt/USA TODAY Sports

Nevada's Carson Strong, Pitt's Kenny Pickett, and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder talk to some Jets dude.

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed whether any of the quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft are worth selecting with a first-round pick. 

We also talked about Doug Pederson's new home in Jacksonville, we put a bow on the Senior Bowl, and we recapped some news from around the NFC East.

Listen below (BGN Radio #235). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Jimmy Kempski
