February 04, 2022

Report: Jaguars hire Doug Pederson to be their new head coach

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
020322DougPederson

Doug is back!

After a year away from football, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is back in the NFL as a head coach, this time around with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pederson guided the best season in Eagles history in 2017, when the team won its first Super Bowl, in large part because of Pederson's aggressive coaching style. The team narrowly made the playoffs in each of the next two seasons in 2018 and 2019, before it all fell apart in 2020, and Pederson was let go.

In three seasons, Pederson compiled a 42-37-1 regular season record, and a 4-2 record in the playoffs.

In Jacksonville, Pederson will have an opportunity to groom Trevor Lawrence, much in the same way helped Carson Wentz become an elite quarterback, for a very short window anyway.

The Jaguars have been one of the NFL's doormat teams, losing double-digit games in 11 of their last 12 seasons, and employing nine (!) head coaches (including interim head coaches) during that span. The Jags will hope that Pederson can help turn their fortunes around.

It should be noted that the Jaguars will play the Eagles in Philadelphia in 2022. It's also worth noting that if the Colts keep Wentz (and he stays healthy, etc.), Pederson will play him twice in 2022.

