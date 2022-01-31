Eagles-only 2022 mock draft, version 2.0

As you're well aware, the Philadelphia Eagles have three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and 10 picks total, which should make mock draft season fun this year. In case you missed our Eagles-only mock draft 1.0, you can find that here. Let's just get right to version 2.0.

Round 1, pick 15: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (6'2, 205)

During their season-ending press conferences, both Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni emphatically backed Jalen Hurts as the Eagles' starting quarterback. So, he's definitely the guy in 2022 and beyond, right?

Eh. The Eagles have proven again and again that if they feel that they can upgrade the quarterback position, they will aggressively try to do so. As such, if there's a veteran quarterback who becomes available via trade this offseason who can be had at a reasonable-ish price, or a prospect in the draft with better tools than Hurts, don't think for a second that they'll hesitate to address the position. Gotta keep the factory churning.

The quarterback class in the 2022 NFL Draft has weirdly been crapped all over early on in the process, seemingly because it's not as strong as the 2021 class was perceived to be this time last year. In my opinion, there are a number of quarterbacks with plenty of appealing traits in this class that are being underrated, and there's a decent chance that as many as four of them could get picked in Round 1. If the Eagles don't trade for a veteran, there's little doubt that they will examine the rookie prospects closely.

It was reported that the Eagles had interest in trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Zach Wilson, who ultimately went No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. If there's a 2022 quarterback prospect who is similar to Wilson — both in terms of skill set and college career path — it's Corral. Both quarterbacks have plus "arm talent," good mobility, an aggressive mindset, and they blossomed later in their college tenures. A highlight reel:



The knock on Corral a season ago was that he took too many risks that led to turnovers. He threw 14 INTs in an otherwise statistically impressive season. In 2021, he cleaned up some of those bad habits:

• 2020: 10 games, 231 of 326 (70.9%), 3337 yards (10.2 YPA), 29 TDs, 14 INTs.

• 2021: 13 games, 260 of 384 (67.7%), 3343 yards (8.7 YPA), 20 TDs, 5 INTs.

Out of the box, Corral would be a substantially more accurate quarterback than Hurts, and with better arm strength. While he doesn't have Hurts' wheels, Corral does possess some ability to escape the pocket, but he also won't flee the pocket as quickly. He's a guy who can run Sirianni's RPO concepts while also serving as a more competent dropback passer from the pocket.

If guys like Corral, Kenny Pickett, or Malik Willis are available at pick 15, the Eagles should absolutely give strong consideration to each of them.

Round 1, pick 16: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue (6'4, 275)

Karlaftis is a power rusher and a high-effort, violent player who had 54 tackles (17 for loss) and 7.5 sacks as a true freshman in 2019. He only played two games during an already abbreviated season 2020 due to a COVID contraction and other injuries. He finished with two sacks. In 2021, Karlaftis had 4.5 sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, and 4 batted passes in 12 games, which aren't eye-popping numbers, but he was constantly creating disruption and was credited with 35 pressures by PFF.

He's a lot more appealing when you see him in action than he is when you look at his stat sheet:



When Brandon Graham went down for the season with an Achilles tear, his contributions were immediately missed. Karlaftis is an easy projection to Graham's role along the Eagles' defensive line.

Round 1, pick 19: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (6'2, 189)

Oh, hey look another really good Bama receiver. This one is a deep threat who had 79 catches for 1572 yards (19.9 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2021. Behold the jets on this dude:



If Williams hadn't torn an ACL in the National Championship Game, he's probably not available at pick 19. Now that he has, his draft status is wrecked, right?

Meh. It seems to be a garden variety ACL tear (no additional damage to his MCL, meniscus, LCL, etc.), and take this for what it's worth given that the message here comes via his agent, but Williams' recovery seems to be going well:

In the second round (37th overall) of the 2021 draft, the Eagles selected Landon Dickerson, who tore an ACL on December 19, 2020. He was ready to play when Brandon Brooks got injured against the 49ers Week 2, and ended up playing in 14 games, starting 13.

Williams tore his ACL on January 10th, so in theory, he would be three or so weeks behind Dickerson's timetable for recovery. While Williams will be disadvantaged compared to other rookie receivers in that he'll likely miss all of training camp, it's not as if he's going to miss the bulk of the season, barring some kind of setback.

The Eagles need players who can produce chunk plays, and Williams does just that.

Round 2, pick 51: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (6'2, 232)

Harris played some safety, cornerback, and wide receiver in high school, but you'd never know it by how violent of a linebacker he is:



In 2021, Harris had 79 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He saved his best for the National Championship Game, when he had 7 tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Harris is a tone setter in Bama's defense, with the athleticism to run sideline to sideline in the run game, and the ability to get to wide areas of the field in coverage. Think T.J. Edwards, but with Davion Taylor's speed.



Round 3, pick 83: Jamaree Salyer, iOL, Georgia (6'4, 325)

The Eagles love versatile offensive linemen like Salyer, who has played all five OL spots over the course of his career at Georgia. In the NFL, he'll very likely be a guard. Here he is at LG against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl a year ago:



Isaac Seumalo has been unable to stay healthy in recent years, and the Eagles would be smart to find a player who can replace the flexibility that a healthy Seumalo gives them.



Round 4: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB/S, Nebraska (6'0, 197)

Taylor-Britt is a lesser-known defensive back in this draft who will likely get more and more recognition as the offseason continues. He's a versatile player who has had success both at safety and cornerback for Nebraska. For example, in 2019 playing (mostly) safety, he had 4 forced fumbles, and 3 INTs (including a pick 6). As a corner in 2021, he had 51 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

Taylor-Britt is a physical player who is an aggressive hitter in run support, and a smart player who is particularly good in zone coverage. A look:

The Eagles spent a fourth-round pick on Zech McPhearson last year, but he didn't get much playing time because the Eagles had a rare year of good cornerback health from their starters.

IN addition to McPhearson, they have also stockpiled a bunch of corners in trades, like Josiah Scott, Kary Vincent Jr., and Tay Gowan, plus other acquisitions like Andre Chachere and Mac McCain. Perhaps the strategy there is to take a lot of low-cost swings, and see if one pans out?

As such, I wonder if the Eagles don't plan on prioritizing cornerback in this draft. I think a player with some corner/safety versatility makes sense, as the Eagles can try him at corner initially, and move him to safety if one or more of those lottery tickets seem to be panning out.

Round 5: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (6'6, 240)

Over the last two seasons (20 games) Turner had 111 catches for 1282 yards (11.5 YPC) and 19 TDs. He is a wide receiver turned tight end with obvious passing game chops, and at 6'6 is a weapon in the red zone. He will be a move tight end in the NFL. A look:

The Eagles' current TE2 had 4 receptions in 2021. The Eagles could use more production from their stable of backup tight ends. The tight end position aside, Turner could perhaps function in the same way as a more of a big receiver to complement the Eagles' shrimpy receivers.

Round 5: Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina (6'4, 260)

Gunter was ranked No. 8 on Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list this year.



Part of the Chants’ special 2020 season was this playmaking stud who led the nation with six forced fumbles and also rolled up 12.5 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. The former two-star recruit, who has been a Dean’s List student for CCU, has measurables NFL scouts will love. At 6-4, 273, Gunter vertical jumps 39 inches and broad jumps 10-2. He’s bull-strong in the weight room too, benching 435 (doing 225 for 30 reps), squatting 525 and power cleaning — with no wrist straps — 365. His pro shuttle time of 4.37 also is terrific. In the Coastal scheme Gunter plays the “bandit” position, which is an outside linebacker that plays to the boundary, drops into coverage and plays in a two-point stance so he can disguise rushing vs. dropping in pass coverage. In last season’s opener when Coastal whipped Kansas, Gunter ran with the Jayhawks’ most dynamic athlete, Pooka Williams, on a wheel route, and he stuck with him. “He has great length and raw athletic ability,” said Coastal defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, “but I believe what sets him apart is his work ethic and relentless effort.”

Gunter would be a clear fit at the SAM position in Jonathan Gannon's defense, and it's probably also noteworthy that the Eagles have a connection to Coastal Carolina, having selected Tarron Jackson in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Round 5: Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (5'11, 221)

Smith is a fun prospect in that he played LB as a junior (48 tackles, 5 for loss, and a sack), but had a huge senior season as a running back, finishing fifth in the nation with 1601 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per carry. He has good size, good enough speed, and he's a physical "get it and go" runner.



Smith would give the Eagles a Jordan Howard-like style, but with fresh legs. With his experience playing defense, he could also be an immediate contributor on special teams on the coverage units.



Round 6: Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (6'8, 334)

Eze is a long and athletic offensive tackle prospect originally from Nigeria, who is likely to go on Day 3. In that sense, he fits the theme of the Eagles' taking shots on big, athletic late Day 3 offensive tackles from overseas, like they did with Jordan Mailata and Prince Tega Wanogho.



Here he is against Oklahoma this season (No. 55, at LT). As you can see, he's the biggest guy on the field.

Offensive tackle isn't a huge need for the Eagles this offseason. At LT, they have Jordan Mailata, and, for now, Andre Dillard. At RT, they have Lane Johnson, and, if he doesn't start at RG in 2022, Jack Driscoll.

Ideally, Eze would have experience both at LT and RT, but according to his college bio page, he has only played LT. Still, he makes sense as another late round developmental OT to add to the pipeline, perhaps learning how to play both sides.

