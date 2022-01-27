Post Flight: What's next for Eagles in offseason? Free agency? Draft?

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Offseason preview: How will Roseman, Eagles attack free agency and the draft?

The Philadelphia Eagles season is over, so now what? What happens with Jalen Hurts? Jalen Reagor? Fletcher Cox? Those three first-round draft picks? We answer all of your offseason questions in our latest edition of Post Flight.

Jimmy Kempski breaks down who stays and who goes from the current roster. NFL great and Philadelphia's own Jahri Evans looks at what Howie Roseman and Co. need to do to improve the team. And finally, Yahoo! Sports NFL Draft guru Eric Edholm gives his perspective on the Eagles' strategy and if they will move any of their first-round picks.



If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.