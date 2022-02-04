Senior Bowl practice notes: Day 3

On the final day of Senior Bowl practices, they practiced in the bubble, and only limited media were allowed in to watch. Personally, I wasn't even in Mobile on Thursday, but I got to watch practice anyway on the Senior Bowl's video portal. Anyway, who cares? Here's what I saw.

• The best player at the Senior Bowl this year was Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey. A strong candidate for the worst player was Fordham OL Nick Zakelj. They squared off on Day 3, and that went about as expected.

• Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone makes a lot of sense for the Eagles in their SAM role. He had won some reps with speed, and then, BAM, speed-to-power.



• We mentioned that Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning has a nasty streak. Well, here's another example from Thursday.



That guy isn't making friends at the Senior Bowl.

• I've seen my share of Penn State games, just casually, but couldn't recall Jesse Luketa, who apparently played linebacker for the Nittany Lions, with 0.5 career sacks. At the Senior Bowl, he's pretty much just been rushing the passer, and uh, he's not bad! Micah Parsons showed during his rookie season with the Cowboys that he probably should have been rushing the passer all the time instead of just sometimes at Penn State, so I guess this is maybe becoming a theme there?

• In WR-CB 1-on-1's, one player who I kept noticing with sticky coverage was No. 6, whose helmet I didn't recognize. That would be Gregory Junior of Ouachita Baptist, which is apparently in Arkansas. 6'0, 190. Receivers couldn't get separation on this dude.



• One receiver who has gotten separation at will has been Calvin Austin of Memphis. Here he makes a catch on a throw well behind him, and the DB is still nowhere near him.



Austin has water bug-like quickness and change of direction.

• Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama has good speed and is a deep threat, but he also showed good body control this week.



• The best tight end in Mobile was Colorado State's Trey McBride. There's nothing flashy about him, but he blocked well, and if he can consistently make hands catches like this while shielding defenders with his body, he's going to be an accurate quarterback's best friend.



• I think (?) the American team (led by Duce Staley of the Lions, by the way) closed practice with this one-on-one competition between South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare, and Daniel Bellinger, a tight end from San Diego State. Poor Bellinger is set up for failure here, and fail he did.



And then they had them do it again, with similar results.

• We should probably mention that the Senior Bowl game itself is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST on NFL Network.



