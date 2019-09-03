Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 1

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked heading into the 2019 regular season:

Eagles fans have every reason to be optimistic as the 2019 season opens. What's an obvious weakness of this team? It's not a stretch to imagine a healthy Carson Wentz regaining his pre-injury 2017 magic and leading a top-10 offense. DeSean Jackson was a camp MVP for Philly; it's scary to think what he can add to the mix if he's in peak form. The defense -- the pass rush particularly -- is less formidable than it was last season with the departures of Michael Bennett and Chris Long, but the unit is almost certain to have better injury luck than a year ago (it couldn't be worse), and underrated defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has kept his group on a very steady level for three years and counting. While the Cowboys get all the offseason shine, it's the Iggles lurking in the shadows, hungrier than a Broad Street bro waiting for a Wing Bowl that won't come.

#JimmySays: The above thing I agree with the most is "underrated defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz." He doesn't get the praise that he should. Also, thank God Wing Bowl doesn't exist anymore.

If the Eagles can stay healthy, there’s no reason they can’t compete for the Super Bowl title this year.

#JimmySays: SI with the deep-dive #analysis.

Carson Wentz will get back to being an MVP candidate this season. They are the clear favorite in the NFC East.

#JimmySays: Somehow the Falcons are ahead of the Eagles here. Worse, the Packers, who got 16 games of Aaron Rodgers last season and still only won 6 games, are No. 1!

Who knew replacing backup QB Nick Foles would prove such an odyssey? But it might have been worth it given Josh McCown's eventual arrival.

#JimmySays: The backup quarterback spot was easily the biggest source of drama for the Eagles this training camp, which they'll gladly take, at least compared to other teams' nonsense around the league.

This is a Super Bowl-caliber team if QB Carson Wentz can remain healthy and in the lineup. That’s a big if given the knee injury in 2017 and the stress fracture in his back in 2018 that cut short Wentz’s past two seasons.

#JimmySays: I do wonder if a Wentz injury even ends their season.

Unless Carson Wentz comes back significantly hampered from his two seasons of injuries and missed time, the Eagles should be considered one of the best teams in the league. They have continuity everywhere, deep in the trenches on both sides, and their secondary is the only weak spot on the roster. Wentz can elevate this team to championship level.

#JimmySays: Wait. Is the secondary a "weak spot?" It's certainly not as impressive as some other spots on the team, but there's talent in the secondary, starting with Malcolm Jenkins, a legitimate top 5 NFL safety.

The Eagles are much like the Cowboys in their profile and will be right there with them challenging for the division title, armed with a healthy Carson Wentz and loaded across all positions. Philly returning to the playoffs and rediscovering its 2017 form would surprise nobody.

#JimmyNews: Apparently, they picked the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl.

