More Sports:

September 03, 2019

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 1

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090319CarsonWentz Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

"As long as Carson Wentz stays healthy..."

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked heading into the 2019 regular season:

NFL.com: 5th

Eagles fans have every reason to be optimistic as the 2019 season opens. What's an obvious weakness of this team? It's not a stretch to imagine a healthy Carson Wentz regaining his pre-injury 2017 magic and leading a top-10 offense. DeSean Jackson was a camp MVP for Philly; it's scary to think what he can add to the mix if he's in peak form. The defense -- the pass rush particularly -- is less formidable than it was last season with the departures of Michael Bennett and Chris Long, but the unit is almost certain to have better injury luck than a year ago (it couldn't be worse), and underrated defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has kept his group on a very steady level for three years and counting. While the Cowboys get all the offseason shine, it's the Iggles lurking in the shadows, hungrier than a Broad Street bro waiting for a Wing Bowl that won't come.

#JimmySays: The above thing I agree with the most is "underrated defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz." He doesn't get the praise that he should. Also, thank God Wing Bowl doesn't exist anymore.

Sports Illustrated: 5th

If the Eagles can stay healthy, there’s no reason they can’t compete for the Super Bowl title this year.

#JimmySays: SI with the deep-dive #analysis.

CBS: 8th

Carson Wentz will get back to being an MVP candidate this season. They are the clear favorite in the NFC East.

#JimmySays: Somehow the Falcons are ahead of the Eagles here. Worse, the Packers, who got 16 games of Aaron Rodgers last season and still only won 6 games, are No. 1!

USA Today: 4th

Who knew replacing backup QB Nick Foles would prove such an odyssey? But it might have been worth it given Josh McCown's eventual arrival.

#JimmySays: The backup quarterback spot was easily the biggest source of drama for the Eagles this training camp, which they'll gladly take, at least compared to other teams' nonsense around the league.

Washington Post: 5th

This is a Super Bowl-caliber team if QB Carson Wentz can remain healthy and in the lineup. That’s a big if given the knee injury in 2017 and the stress fracture in his back in 2018 that cut short Wentz’s past two seasons.

#JimmySays: I do wonder if a Wentz injury even ends their season.

thebiglead: 5th

Unless Carson Wentz comes back significantly hampered from his two seasons of injuries and missed time, the Eagles should be considered one of the best teams in the league. They have continuity everywhere, deep in the trenches on both sides, and their secondary is the only weak spot on the roster. Wentz can elevate this team to championship level.

#JimmySays: Wait. Is the secondary a "weak spot?" It's certainly not as impressive as some other spots on the team, but there's talent in the secondary, starting with Malcolm Jenkins, a legitimate top 5 NFL safety.

The Sporting News: 6th

The Eagles are much like the Cowboys in their profile and will be right there with them challenging for the division title, armed with a healthy Carson Wentz and loaded across all positions. Philly returning to the playoffs and rediscovering its 2017 form would surprise nobody.

#JimmyNews: Apparently, they picked the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl.

MORE: What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Power Rankings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

Vaping habit caused Delco teen's severe lung illness, family warns
Vaping Lung Failure Delco Teen

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Infrastructure

Philadelphia is one of 2019's worst cities to drive in, study says
Stock_Carroll - Vehicles in traffic on North Broad Street

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Health News

Pharma pours cash on Congress as battles over drug prices persist
U.S. Capitol: Pharma pouring cash on Congress as drug price battles rage

Festivals

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.
South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved