A look at the Eagles' initial 2019 practice squad, and waiver claims

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially set their initial practice squad, though it could certainly change over the next few days, as teams around the league continue to claim/waive players. It will undoubtedly change repeatedly throughout the course of the season.

Here's look at their initial 10 9 practice squad guys, waiver claims, and players they waived who were claimed by other teams:

• QB Kyle Lauletta: Lauletta was a fourth-round pick (108th overall) of the Giants during the 2018 NFL Draft. He has the size (6'3, 222) that the Eagles seem to prioritize in their quarterbacks. Lauletta, a who grew up an Eagles fan, has appeared in two games for the Giants, and has five career pass attempts, all occurring in a 40-16 blowout of Washington last season. He went 0/5 with an INT.

A scouting report, via NFL.com:

Lauletta has decent accuracy and mechanics to work with, but his lack of NFL arm strength will limit the number of teams who are willing to consider him. Lauletta's interceptions come due to arm issues rather than decision-making and that may not be correctable in the pros due to the increase in play speed that he will see in NFL secondaries.

The Eagles will attempt to develop Lauletta behind the scenes, like they did when they added Nate Sudfeld to their practice squad in 2017.

• RB Boston Scott: After Darren Sproles returned to the roster in July, there wasn't much use for Scott's similar skill set. Still, he is a player worth developing behind the scenes, and could be called up to the active roster if Sproles gets hurt again.



• WR Greg Ward: Some felt that Ward was deserving of a roster spot, but for the third straight year, he was waived by the Eagles, cleared waivers, and returned to the practice squad.



• WR/KR Marcus Green: Green was a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Falcons. He is a 5'8, 191-pound slot receiver who ran a 4.39 40 at at his Pro Day in March. At Louisiana-Monroe, Green had 202 career catches for 2698 yards (13.4 YPC) and 23 TDs. He also had more than a few opportunities at a runner, getting 51 carries for 492 yards (9.6 YPC) and a TD. Oh, and he returns kicks and punts as well. In 2017, he had four kick returns for TDs.

A highlight reel:



Intriguing pickup.

• TE Joshua Perkins: I (and just about all of my colleagues) had Perkins making the team after Richard Rodgers' foot injury. Instead, Perkins lands on the practice squad.



• TE Alex Ellis: Ellis had the disadvantage of being signed during camp, but he made the most of his opportunity, making impressive catches in camp, and playing well in the preseason games.

• G Sua Opeta: Opeta was the second-team LG for the entirety of training camp. It was clear the Eagles liked him all along as a developmental guy.



• DT Bruce Hector: The Eagles traded Hector to the Cardinals for Rudy Ford, and then signed him back to the practice squad after he didn't make their team. Suckers!



• LB Alex Singleton: Some were upset when Singleton didn't make the team over undrafted rookie T.J. Edwards. But, the Eagles will simply keep both players.

Waiver claims

None. The Eagles were 25th in the waiver order. It's unknown if they put in a claim on any players, but the likelihood of them landing someone decent was low.

Players waived by the Eagles who were claimed by other teams

• QB Clayton Thorson, Cowboys practice squad: I'm curious if the Eagles wished to bring Thorson back, but he saw an opportunity in Dallas where they have very questionable backup quarterbacks, and viewed the Cowboys as a better long-term landing spot.



• RB Wendell Smallwood, Washington: Smallwood is a legitimate NFL running back, and he deserves to be on someone's roster. I enjoy the thought of Washington's defensive coaches trying to coax useful information out of Smallwood in their preparation for the Eagles Week 1.



• RB Josh Adams, Jets practice squad: Joe Douglas gets his guy in North Jersey.



• WR Shelton Gibson, Browns practice squad: In his first two seasons in Philly, Gibson carved out a role on special teams as the gunner on the punt team, but failed to evolve as a receiver in the regular offense.



• OT Brett Toth, Cardinals: I'm glad I never got around to writing a story about Toth, the Army 2nd Lieutenant the Eagles signed during training camp. Toth is thought to be a good run blocker coming from run-heavy Army, but needs work in pass protection. He could have been another project for Jeff Stoutland, but it wasn't to be.



• DT Treyvon Hester, Washington: Hester somehow cleared through waivers, and now he'll reportedly be added to Washington's active roster, per Adam Caplan. In my view, Hester was the best player that the Eagles cut,



