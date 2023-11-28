Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 13

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 12. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Once again, the Eagles were outplayed for long stretches by a talented foe, and once again, they came out with a victory. Last week delivered two of the more emotional and meaningful nonconference victories a team can nab, with Jalen Hurts leading just as many second-half TD drives as Philadelphia needed to win on Monday and then Sunday. The Eagles were down 10 points in the third quarter at Arrowhead in Week 11's Monday nighter. They were also down 10 points to the Bills on Sunday, but James Bradberry made a play, and that was enough to shift the game back in Philly's favor. Sure, the Eagles needed about 14 more things to go their way after that, and the defense had to get off the field a few times to secure the win. As it was, they gave up 505 yards and were on the field for 92 plays in the rain.

#JimmySays: The Chiefs and Bills games were perhaps a lesson for the rest of the league. If you have the Eagles on the ropes, you better close them out because the longer you let them hang around the more likely they're going to beat you.

The Eagles have gotten off to slow starts offensively of late, but they know how to close -- averaging a league-high 14.6 points per game in the second half. The defense ranks third against the run (allowing 85.3 yards per game) compared to 29th versus the pass (255.7 YPG). Philadelphia has yielded the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (23) and is in the bottom half of the league in takeaways (14). Special teams has turned from a liability in 2022 to a strength this season. Kicker Jake Elliott (19-of-21 on field goal attempts) is rock solid, and Britain Covey ranks fourth in punt return average (14.8 YPG).

#JimmySays: It doesn't make much logical sense why the Eagles aren't among the league leaders in takeaways. They have an objectively great pass rush and players on the back end with proven histories of creating turnovers. The fact that the Eagles are 10-1 despite a -2 turnover differential on the season is pretty remarkable.

Three coaches in NFL history have started 10-1 in back-to-back seasons, according to Elias Sports. They are Don Shula, Tony Dungy and … Nick Sirianni. The Eagles, who played without offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin), have beaten the Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills in consecutive games, and their next three are against the 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks. Jalen Hurts, who had five touchdowns Sunday, is second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (11) and has 18 passing touchdowns. This team can erase the bad taste of last year’s Super Bowl loss.

#JimmySays: Sirianni could lose his next 11 games and he would still have a better career winning percentage than Andy Reid did in Philly.

Go ahead and slot them for Super Bowl 58. Now 10-1 for the sixth time in franchise history – and the fourth team ever to start that well in consecutive seasons – Philly’s previous iterations produced two titles (1949 NFL championship, Super Bowl 52 win) and three losses on Super Sunday. Beating San Francisco in Sunday's NFC championship game rematch won't clinch a second straight No. 1 seed for Philadelphia … but pretty darn close.

#JimmySays: I think the vibe around the Eagles nationally is that people are just waiting for them to fail. The above blurb goes in the polar opposite direction.

The Eagles have been outgained by at least 98 yards in each of their past four games. They went 4-0. According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Eagles are 5-0 when trailing at halftime and the rest of the NFL is 35-129 in that situation. An MVP favorite at quarterback, a deep roster and a plus head coach obviously factor into a strong record in close games, but it seems unsustainable. Yet, the Eagles keep winning and who else can we say that about?

#JimmySays: As correctly noted above in the NFL.com section, the Chiefs and Bills outplayed the Eagles for long stretches of their matchups, but I felt like the Eagles outplayed the Commanders and Cowboys, even if those teams gained more yards.

They don't make it look easy, but they are finding ways to win games. That's the sign of a good team, but they do have concerns.

#JimmySays: CBS with the fire🔥 analysis as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 2.0 Week 2: 2.8 📉 Week 3: 2.7 📈 Week 4: 2.8 📉 Week 5: 2.7 📈

Week 6: 2.0 📈 Week 7: 4.3 📉 Week 8: 2.0 📈 Week 9: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 10: 1.5 📉 Week 11: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 12: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 13: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹

