Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 5

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the fourth week of the 2018 NFL season:



Rookie snaps leader: TE Dallas Goedert, 116 snaps out of 292 (39.7 percent). His 10 receptions are tied with Baltimore's Mark Andrews for the most among rookie tight ends. The Eagles have the most receptions (46) and receiving yards (472) from tight ends this season.

#JimmySays: ESPN notes the rookie snap count leaders for each team in their power rankings, for some reason. Oh, and sixth feels very generous.

They’re a fourth-down play in overtime from being 3-1, so it’s not like the Eagles are crumbling. But it’s not a surprise that a team that went 16-3 including playoffs is experiencing some regression. The Eagles will be fine, just not the runaway train they were most of last season.

#JimmySays: Fourth?!? Geez. And yes, while they are indeed a fourth down play in overtime (a few of them, actually) away from being 3-1, they didn't make those plays.

Yes, the Eagles are 2-2. Other 2-2 teams fell further down the NFL's pecking order. Their top-10 status partially defers to last season's success and this year's expectations. Then there's also the fact the defending champions suffered their first road loss without Carson Wentz and the other during the closing seconds of overtime. After striking first with a field goal, Philadelphia had multiple opportunities to cement a Week 4 triumph over the Titans. It's a disappointing start, but no there's reason to panic. No team is more stringent against the run, and the offense showed life with a returning Alshon Jeffery delivering eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

#JimmySays: Again, yes, they should have made a play to win the game. They didn't. I'm failing to see how that excuses them in any way.

They're close. Carson Wentz still settling in, which should (eventually) solve third down, red zone rates. NFL-high five fumbles a problem.

#JimmySays: That's five lost fumbles, to be clear. And they're not all on Wentz. The above blurb is just worded awkwardly.

Maybe the Tenneesse loss looks better as the year goes on. Hopefully.

#JimmySays: I don't know what that means. That loss will look terrible in September, October, November, and December.

The champs are sputtering after Sunday’s OT defeat in Nashville. The return of QB Carson Wentz hasn’t gotten the Eagles out of their malaise. The rematch of the NFC title game comes this Sunday against the Vikings in Philadelphia in what was supposed to be an early-season meeting of NFC heavyweights. Instead, it could be a survival test to determine which team has the better chance to turn around its season.

#JimmySays: "Sputtering" is a good way to put it.

