Eagles snap count analysis: Week 4 vs. Titans

The start of the Philadelphia Eagles' season has been interesting, in terms of playing time and snap counts, to say the least, particularly at the wide receiver position. In Week 4, it was the secondary that was in question, with the loss of Rodney McLeod.

Let's take a look at the Eagles' snap counts against the Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 78 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Stefen Wisniewski, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson



• 77 snaps: Brandon Brooks



• 2 snaps: Isaac Seumalo



Analysis: Nothing surprising here. We'll just note quickly that the offensive line has not played like it's the best in the game, like they were a year ago.

Running back

• 41 snaps: Jay Ajayi



• 36 snaps: Wendell Smallwood



• 1 snap: Josh Adams



Analysis: You have to be impressed with Ajayi, who played 41 snaps with a fracture in his back, and ran hard all day.

Wide receiver

• 72 snaps: Nelson Agholor



• 65 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 47 snaps: Jordan Matthews



• 9 snaps: Kamar Aiken



• 3 snaps: Shelton Gibson



Analysis: Jeffery played 83 percent of the snaps after returning from his injured shoulder. I imagine that'll increase Week 5. Otherwise, there just doesn't seem to be much of a role at all for Gibson, who played 1 measly snap Week 3, and 3 snaps in Week 4.

Tight end

• 76 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 31 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 8 snaps: Josh Perkins



Analysis: Goedert was a standout Week 3, and he only played 40 percent of the snaps Week 4. In my view, the Eagles are getting a little too cute with matchups instead of just putting their best players on the field.

Defensive line

• 60 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 54 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 41 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 37 snaps: Haloti Ngata



• 36 snaps: Michael Bennett



• 29 snaps: Chris Long



• 21 snaps: Destiny Vaeao



• 6 snaps: Bruce Hector



Analysis: There's nothing overly surprising here. Against a run-oriented offense, it makes sense that Ngata played more snaps than usual, though obviously the Titans did their damage against the Eagles through the air.

Linebacker

• 71 snaps: Jordan Hicks



• 57 snaps: Nigel Bradham



• 18 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 1 snap: Nate Gerry



Analysis: Again, there's nothing surprising here.

Cornerback

• 71 snaps: Jalen Mills



• 70 snaps: Ronald Darby



• 48 snaps: Sidney Jones



• 20 snaps: Avonte Maddox



Analysis: In my view, Jones is a better player than Mills, and should be starting. Maddox played 20 snaps, many of which were at safety, where he has never played. He only began getting reps there earlier this week. The notable omission here is Rasul Douglas, who did not play a single snap in the regular defense.

Safety

• 71 snaps: Corey Graham



• 70 snaps: Malcolm Jenkins



Analysis: Graham is a good sub-package player, but he was exposed in the deep middle against a bad passing offense. Playing centerfield does not appear to be a strength of his at this stage of his career.

