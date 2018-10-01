More Sports:

October 01, 2018

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 4 vs. Titans

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
100118CoreyGraham Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' secondary rotation needs a better solution, and soon.

The start of the Philadelphia Eagles' season has been interesting, in terms of playing time and snap counts, to say the least, particularly at the wide receiver position. In Week 4, it was the secondary that was in question, with the loss of Rodney McLeod.

Let's take a look at the Eagles' snap counts against the Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 78 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Stefen Wisniewski, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson

• 77 snaps: Brandon Brooks

• 2 snaps: Isaac Seumalo

Analysis: Nothing surprising here. We'll just note quickly that the offensive line has not played like it's the best in the game, like they were a year ago.

Running back

• 41 snaps: Jay Ajayi

• 36 snaps: Wendell Smallwood

• 1 snap: Josh Adams

Analysis: You have to be impressed with Ajayi, who played 41 snaps with a fracture in his back, and ran hard all day.

Wide receiver

• 72 snaps: Nelson Agholor

• 65 snaps: Alshon Jeffery

• 47 snaps: Jordan Matthews

• 9 snaps: Kamar Aiken

• 3 snaps: Shelton Gibson

Analysis: Jeffery played 83 percent of the snaps after returning from his injured shoulder. I imagine that'll increase Week 5. Otherwise, there just doesn't seem to be much of a role at all for Gibson, who played 1 measly snap Week 3, and 3 snaps in Week 4.

Tight end

• 76 snaps: Zach Ertz

• 31 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 8 snaps: Josh Perkins

Analysis: Goedert was a standout Week 3, and he only played 40 percent of the snaps Week 4. In my view, the Eagles are getting a little too cute with matchups instead of just putting their best players on the field.

Defensive line

• 60 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 54 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 41 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 37 snaps: Haloti Ngata

• 36 snaps: Michael Bennett

• 29 snaps: Chris Long

• 21 snaps: Destiny Vaeao

• 6 snaps: Bruce Hector

Analysis: There's nothing overly surprising here. Against a run-oriented offense, it makes sense that Ngata played more snaps than usual, though obviously the Titans did their damage against the Eagles through the air.

Linebacker

• 71 snaps: Jordan Hicks

• 57 snaps: Nigel Bradham

• 18 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill

• 1 snap: Nate Gerry

Analysis: Again, there's nothing surprising here.

Cornerback

• 71 snaps: Jalen Mills

• 70 snaps: Ronald Darby

• 48 snaps: Sidney Jones

• 20 snaps: Avonte Maddox

Analysis: In my view, Jones is a better player than Mills, and should be starting. Maddox played 20 snaps, many of which were at safety, where he has never played. He only began getting reps there earlier this week. The notable omission here is Rasul Douglas, who did not play a single snap in the regular defense.

Safety

• 71 snaps: Corey Graham

• 70 snaps: Malcolm Jenkins

Analysis: Graham is a good sub-package player, but he was exposed in the deep middle against a bad passing offense. Playing centerfield does not appear to be a strength of his at this stage of his career.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles snap counts

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Titans 26, Eagles 23 (OT)
093018_Agholor_usat

Festivals

Fill up on the city's signiture food at Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest
Stock_Carroll - Pat's and Geno's Cheesesteak

Eagles

Report: Eagles have interest in Le'Veon Bell
093018LeVeonBell

Mental Health

Temple lands $2.6 million grant to reduce dental anxiety
Temple_Dental_Anxiety

Television

'SNL' returns with Kanye West, a Kavanaugh cold open, Bill Cosby and Gritty
SNL

Police

New Jersey man charged with child neglect after 10-month-old crawls in street
Joe Parker Road

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.