Eagles-Rams Divisional Round gameday open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles cleared their first playoff hurdle last weekend when they beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the Wild Card Round. Next up in the Divisional Round is the 4 seed Los Angeles Rams, who finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, and easily handled the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

Everyone on the Eagles' 53-man roster is healthy enough to play in this game, though they do have a couple of defensive starters on injured reserve, like Nakobe Dean and Brandon Graham. The Rams were banged-up early this season and they started 1-4 before getting healthy and winning 10 of their last 13 games. You can find the Eagles-Rams inactives report HERE.

As we noted in our Eagles-Rams preview when the Eagles have the ball, expect the Rams' focus to be on slowing down Saquon Barkley, who ran for 255 yards in L.A. Week 12. The Rams will also have to find an answer for A.J. Brown, because they didn't have one for him Week 12 either. The Rams do have a good pass rush that sacked the Vikings' Sam Darnold nine times last weekend, so Jalen Hurts cannot hold onto the ball for an eternity like he has been prone to do at times this season.

When the Rams have the ball, the Eagles' corners will be tested by the Rams' talented wide receiver duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. They must also be prepared for the Rams to try to find ways to attack whoever fills in for the injured Dean, whether that's Oren Burks or Jeremiah Trotter.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

