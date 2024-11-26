More Sports:

Eagles-Ravens Week 13 odds preview: A battle of MVP candidates down in Baltimore

Odds and ends for the Eagles' big matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

By Shamus Clancy
Saquon Barkley Kenny Gainwell Eagles Rams 2024 Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images

The Eagles' run game continues to punish opposing defenses.

In a battle of the Birds, or a battle between cities who can claim ties to Edgar Allan Poe, the Eagles will take on the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. Both teams are fresh off prime-time wins out West. Saquon Barkley ran all over the Rams in a victory on Sunday evening before Lamar Jackson combined for three touchdowns in a Ravens win on Monday night over the Chargers. 

The Eagles stand at 9-2 in first place in the NFC East with a firm grasp on the No. 2 seed in the conference. Baltimore is in a classic NFC North fight with the Steelers in their division with a record of 8-4 that has them a half-game behind Pittsburgh as of right now. 

What do the betting markets say about the matchup?

 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI +3PHI +123
BAL -148		51
FanDuel PHI +2.5PHI +130
BAL -154		50.5
BetRiversPHI +2.5PHI +128
BAL -155		50.5
 BetMGMPHI +3PHI +130
BAL -155		51

*Lines as of Tuesday

If this game were to be played in Philly, the line probably just flips, right? 

This game features dynamic players all around. For the Eagles, there's Jalen Hurts' dual-threat ability, Saquon Barkley's record-breaking ground game and the sheer dominance of A.J. Brown. For the Ravens, there's Lamar Jackson angling for this third NFL MVP award already in his age-27 season and Derrick Henry destroying defenders. 

Jackson currently has the second-shortest MVP odds after Buffalo's Josh Allen. Barkley is right there with the third-shortest odds and is doing his best to convince the voter base that he should be the first non-quarterback to win the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012Barkley and Henry appear to be in a two-back race for Offensive Player of the Year honors as well.

This game will be nationally televised in the late afternoon window on CBS. It'll have a whole lot of juice and will deservedly receive tons of attention outside of just the Mid-Atlantic region given the star power, awards influence and simply damn good football teams out there on the field. 

Shamus Clancy
