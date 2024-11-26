Report: Eagles to sign EDGE K.J. Henry to their practice squad

After likely losing Brandon Graham for the season with a torn triceps, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing edge rusher K.J. Henry to their practice squad, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

As Garafolo notes, Henry was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2023. He was a five-star recruit out of high school (ranked 26th nationally by Rivals, 6th by ESPN), who was a regular in the Clemson defense for four seasons. He's 6'4, 255, with below average athletic testing measurables, and he didn't post good sack production (13 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 48 career games) in college. He did have 6 batted passes in 2022.

Henry plays with great energy and he has some upside as a pass rusher, but was thought of as a liability setting the edge against the run coming out of college. Off the field, he was considered one of the highest character prospects in the draft, and for good reason.

Henry played in 10 games with the Commanders as a rookie, with 3 starts. He had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was waived at final cutdowns by the Commanders this season, and claimed off of waivers by the Bengals, where he played in two games before the Bengals waived him and added him back to the practice squad. The Cowboys later poached Henry from the Bengals' practice squad, and he appeared in two games, collecting 3 tackles and a sack. He was once again waived by Dallas after they got edge rushers Micah Parsons and Marshawn Kneeland back from injury.

With the trade deadline already having come and gone, the Eagles' options to replace Graham are limited. Henry is a fringe roster guy who will have a chance to show what he can do.

