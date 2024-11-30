More Sports:

November 30, 2024

Eagles-Ravens Week 13 gameday open thread

The Eagles will be looking for an eighth straight victory in their toughest matchup of the season.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
113024JalenHurts Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their current winning streak to eight games against the Baltimore Ravens, arguably the most difficult opponent on their schedule this season.

The Eagles have been mostly healthy this season, but the injury bug has hit them lately, with Brandon Graham, Bryce Huff, and Ben VanSumeren all recently being placed on injured reserve. The Ravens are relatively healthy, with co-sack leader Kyle Van Noy being the only player of true consequence who will miss this matchup. You can find the Eagles' and Ravens' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Ravens preview, the Ravens are ranked first in offensive DVOA (1st in passing, and 1st in rushing). They're averaging 30.3 points per game, and in their eight wins they have scored 28, 30, 30, 35, 35, 41, 41, and 41 points. Lamar Jackson took home his second MVP award last season, and he's currently second in MVP odds this season. He's still a major weapon with his legs, and as a passer he has thrown 27 TDs vs. 3 INTs this season to a diversified set of skill position players. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has 1325 rushing yards this season (he's on pace for 1877) with 13 TDs, and he is averaging 6.0 yards per carry. The Ravens are as difficult an offense to defend as any in the NFL this season.

Defensively, the Ravens haven't been as impressive. They have the No. 2 run defense in the NFL, but they are allowing 277.7 passing yards per game, which is second-worst in the NFL.

The Eagles are 3-point underdogs heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

