Report: Anonymous Eagles player calls offense 'very predictable'

Both sides of this Eagles team are under fire right now. Fans are posting up outside the NovaCare Complex calling for Sean Desai's job. While the Eagles' offense looks good statistically overall this year, they're clearly not in 2022 form and their last two performances have been unacceptable.

What's wrong with this Jalen Hurts-led attack? Per reporter JAKIB Media's Derrick Gunn, an anonymous player spoke about the team's woes following their loss against Dallas, calling the offensive "very predictable."

Speaking about that conversation earlier this week, Gunn said the following:

Going back and forth with a couple players in the locker room, and I'm like, 'What the heck is going on?' First response I got back was 'We are very predictable.' I said, 'Predictable? Explain.' 'Look at our pass routes compared to the Cowboys' pass routes. Our pass routes take too long to develop. Dallas gets their *bleep* out real quick.'

Hurts appears to be continuously waiting to push the ball down field on early downs instead of taking quick "layups" to move the offense along methodically. At the same time, there has to be an added pressure to put up chunk plays and points in a hurry with the way this defense is letting up touchdown drive after touchdown drive.

It's weird to say an offense that features three star pass-catchers is predictable, but it's true. Hurts does not trust anyone other than A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. He should be throwing to those guys a lot, but it's as if they're only playing with three skill guys out there on obvious passing downs, allowing defenses to contort their secondary schemes accordingly with ease.

There is no easy fix. This is the attrition that comes with losing top assistants following a Super Bowl-bound campaign. Former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is maximizing a weak Colts team this season, but the Eagles entrusted Brian Johnson with this promotion to step right in. It hasn't worked out that way. Nick Sirianni isn't blameless. It's rough.

For a negative spin on Jason Kelce's iconic parade speech, "It's the whole team."

