Eagles snap count analysis: Week 12 vs. Bills

In their Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles played 66 snaps on offense and a whopping 95 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 66 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: We covered Hurts' performance more extensively in our "10 awards." From a snap count perspective there's much more interesting stuff to get to this week (especially on the defensive side of the ball), so in the interest of brevity let's move on. Good? Good.

Running back

•42 snaps: D'Andre Swift



• 23 snaps: Kenny Gainwell



• 5 snaps: Boston Scott



Analysis: The Eagles' rushing numbers:

Eagles rushing Rush Yards YPC TD D'Andre Swift 14 80 5.7 0 Jalen Hurts 14 65 4.6 2 Kenny Gainwell 2 26 13.0 0 Boston Scott 2 14 7.0 0



The Eagles ran it more than they passed it in a game they trailed more than they led. They were effective against a Bills defense that was allowing 4.5 yards per carry heading into this matchup.

Wide receiver

• 65 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 62 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 47 snaps: Julio Jones



• 18 snaps: Olamide Zaccheaus



• 16 snaps: Quez Watkins



Analysis: The receivers' numbers:

Eagles WRs Target Rec Yards YPC TD DeVonta Smith 8 7 106 15.1 1 A.J. Brown 9 5 37 7.4 1 Olamide Zaccheaus 1 1 29 29.0 1 Julio Jones 3 1 0 0.0 0 Quez Watkins 0 0 0 0.0 0



Obviously, Smith had a good night, and his twisting, turning TD reception while absorbing a big shot was the sort of great play we have come to expect from these Eagles receivers.

Nick Sirianni has often preached that if you're not a receiver named Smith, Brown, or Dallas Goedert, you're not likely to get a lot of targets but you're expected to make the most of the opportunities that come your way. In the past we have seen Watkins squander though moments. Zaccheaus made the most of his opportunity on Sunday.

Great catch.

Tight end

• 36 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 9 snaps: Albert Okwuegbunam



• 7 snaps: Noah Togiai



Analysis: Stoll had a 14-yard catch and run on a key 3rd down in the third quarter. I thought this was Brian Johnson's best play call of the night.

That's a perfect kind of spot to get Stoll involved, and for good measure he ran over CB Taron Johnson.

Offensive line

• 66 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll

Analysis: Driscoll was forced into a starting role with the surprise absence of Lane Johnson. He got off to an alarming start, as he was dusted by Leonard Floyd on the first play of the game, but he seemed to settle in as the game progressed. He'll be a player of interest on the re-watch.

Edge rushers

• 83 snaps: Haason Reddick



• 81 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 26 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 11 snaps: Nolan Smith



Analysis: Reddick and Sweat both played over 80 snaps, and on a short week. That's not ideal.

Back in Week 8 against the Commanders, Reddick and Sweat had their highest snap counts of the season. And then Week 9 was their highest against the Cowboys. And then Week 11 was their highest against the Chiefs. And then Week 12 was their highest against the Bills. In chart form:

They're likely not going to get much of a break during this difficult stretch of games.

Interior defensive line

• 76 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 62 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 32 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu



• 22 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 1 snap: Moro Ojomo

Analysis: Cox plays the most snaps among the interior defensive linemen, and typically by a wide margin. He left with a groin injury and walked verrrrrry slowly to the locker room.

Cox returned to field, but only for a snap or two before he was pulled for good. The Eagles will hope and pray that he is good to go against the 49ers, a team that can obviously run the ball very effectively.

Cox's absence meant that the Eagles' young bucks had to step up, which they did. Carter's previous high snap count was 51, against the Cowboys. He beat that number on Sunday by 25 snaps. Davis' previous high was 44, against the Jets. He beat that number by 18 snaps, and played an additional 12 snaps on special teams. Davis' stamina was a concern coming out of Georgia, but he made a great hustle play in OT to chase Josh Allen out of bounds.

That is some impressive speed for a 340-pound dude.

We should probably also mention Tuipulotu here. He gave the Eagles some much needed snaps in this game, and chipped in 3 tackles.

Linebacker

• 87 snaps: Nicholas Morrow



• 55 snaps: Zach Cunningham



• 27 snaps: Christian Elliss

Analysis: Cunningham left with a hamstring injury and did not return, hence Elliss' playing time. The Eagles are down to two healthy linebackers on their 53-man roster. That should increase their urgency to get something done with Shaq Leonard.

Cornerback and safety

• 95 snaps each: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Reed Blankenship, and Kevin Byard



• 71 snaps: Bradley Roby



• 19 snaps: Eli Ricks



• 12 snaps: Sydney Brown

Analysis: The Eagles are beginning to get some continuity in their secondary with defined roles for the backups (Roby, Ricks, and Brown).

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader