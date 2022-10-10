Eagles snap count analysis: Week 5 at Cardinals

In their Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Philadelphia Eagles played 73 snaps on offense, and 69 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 73 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts was 26 of 36 for 239 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT. He also ran 15 times for 61 yards and 2 TDs. It's hard to evaluate his play as a passer from this game because he rarely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage. He did make one nice throw in which he rolled left, reset his feet, and hit DeVonta Smith for a 22-yard gain. His lowlight was a bad pass/decision that should have been intercepted, but was dropped.

Hurts also made a check at the line on a big 3rd and 11 conversion to Dallas Goedert. Pre-snap recognition has been Hurts' greatest area improvement from Year 2 to Year 3.

Running back

• 54 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 16 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 3 snaps: Trey Sermon



Analysis: The Eagles opted to have Sermon up and Boston Scott down, with Scott not at 100 percent.

Wide receiver

• 72 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 54 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 43 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 13 snaps: Zach Pascal

Analysis: Smith is the receiver who stays on the field when the Eagles are in 13 personnel, which is an interesting choice. My guess is that the Eagles think he is a better blocker than Brown.



Brown had an oddly quiet game, as we noted in our 10 awards. Brown is a yards after catch monster, so why didn't he get targeted much on the (estimated) 80 bubble screens the Eagles ran?

Tight end

• 70 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 30 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 10 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



Analysis: When the Eagles dared to throw the ball down the field, it was typically to Goedert, who seemed to be a significant part of the game plan. He finished with 8 catches for 95 yards, and had the biggest play of the day offensively when he broke a tackle and got a first down on the aforementioned 3rd and 11 late in the game.

The Eagles played a lot of 12 and 13 personnel in this game. Their 17-play drive that took almost eight minutes off of the clock was mostly out of 12 personnel.

Offensive line

• 73 snaps each: Jack Driscoll, Isaac Seumalo, and Lane Johnson

• 70 snaps: Jason Kelce



• 47 snaps: Sua Opeta



• 26 snaps: Landon Dickerson



• 3 snaps: Cam Jurgens



Analysis: There was a point in this game in which Kelce, Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, and Andre Dillard were all out, and the line looked like so:

LT LG C RG RT Jack Driscoll Sua Opeat Cam Jurgens Isaac Seumalo Lane Johnson



The Eagles were still able to move the ball anyway. Their offensive line depth is impressive.

Defensive line

• 48 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 46 snaps each: Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat



• 33 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 29 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 22 snaps each: Marlon Tuipulotu and Milton Williams



• 12 snaps: Tarron Jackson

Analysis: The Eagles' defensive line didn't wreck the game like they did Weeks 3 and 4.



Did Milton Williams deflect the missed kick by Matt Ammendola at the end of regulation? The ball seemed to make an abrupt right turn. If not, he at least came close.

Linebacker

• 66 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 48 snaps: Haason Reddick



• 39 snaps: Kyzir White

Analysis: Reddick had the team's lone sack. He's now up to 4.5 sacks on the season. Patrick Johnson has been getting a decent number snaps each week as Reddick's backup SAM linebacker. With Johnson out with a concussion, the Eagles simply didn't have a backup SAM linebacker in this game, as No. 3 SAM Kyron Johnson got zero defensive snaps.

This was the first game in which Edwards had some struggles. He missed multiple tackles, which is uncharacteristic of him.

Cornerback and safety

• 69 snaps each: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Josiah Scott, Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson



• 3 snaps: K'Von Wallace

Analysis: For the first time this season, the Eagles did not need to dip into their reserves, in-game, though Avonte Maddox remained out with his ankle injury.

Gardner-Johnson had his first INT of the season.

This was not Slay's best game. He has a few opportunities to make physical plays, and passed them up. While he was a full participant in practice all week, Slay did still appear on the injury report with his forearm injury, which may have affected his play.

