Eagles-Steelers preview: Five things to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles have now won nine straight games, though they are coming off of an unconvincing win over the Carolina Panthers. In Week 15 they'll face the AFC North-leading 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, who haven't had a losing season since 2003. Here are our five things to watch.

1) Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson vs. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and Preston Smith

The Eagles have the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL, and the Steelers have the best set of edge rushers in the NFL. This is the marquee matchup.

Watt is one of the best pass rushers... ever. He is only in his eighth season, and he is already up over 100 sacks for his career. He has been a First-Team All-Pro four times, and finished in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting four times, winning the award once, in 2021, when he had 22.5 sacks.

Watt is extremely athletic:

I mean, of course he's extremely athletic. He has 106 sacks in under 8 seasons! But he is also relentless:

Watt can rush from everywhere, but most commonly he rushes against opposing right tackles. Of course, Lane Johnson has consistently shut down elite edge rushers over the course of his career, and he's having one of his best seasons, even at the age of 34. Johnson is a rare player who can match Watt's athleticism:

Back in the NFC Championship Game following the 2022 season, I wondered if the 49ers would waste Nick Bosa by having him rush opposite Johnson all day. They did, and Bosa did nothing. Conversely, the Cowboys, for example, tend to move Micah Parsons around a little more against the Eagles, trying to get him more favorable matchups, a smarter approach.

It will be interesting to see if Watt will primarily line up against Johnson, or will the Steelers allow him to try to beat someone else? I imagine Watt is a prideful player and will relish the challenge of facing the best offensive tackle in the NFL, but, you know, that would be a dumb, in my opinion.

Otherwise, the Steelers have Highsmith, Herbig, and Smith, a trio of supporting edge rushers that a lot of teams would love to have as their top three guys. Those guys have combined for 12 sacks this season.

Oh, and then there's Cameron Heyward on the interior, who is still a beast in 2024 at 35 years of age, with 8 sacks. He'll be a big test for the interior guys.

2) A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vs. the Steelers' cornerbacks

The Steelers have the No. 4 run defense in the NFL. They are allowing just 91.5 rushing yards per game. The Eagles are certainly capable of running the ball well against good run defenses, as they have consistently done in the past, and even very recently against the Ravens. They have leaned on their rushing attack, and for good reason, but it's also alarming that Jalen Hurts is averaging 135 passing yards per game over his last three games.

If the Steelers are able to slow down Saquon Barkley, the Eagles' passing offense is going to have to wake up. The Steelers are a middle of the pack passing defense, at least in terms of yards allowed per game (218.6), which ranks 17th. However, they lead the NFL in takeaways, with 28, because their stellar pass rush forces fumbles and pressures opposing quarterbacks into mistakes (and INTs).

Jalen Hurts is holding onto the ball for an eternity this season.

He cannot do that against this Steelers defense. If he gets the ball out on time, however, the Eagles should have matchup advantages on the outside with Brown and Smith against Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.

Porter is particularly vulnerable, as he is the grabbiest cornerback in the NFL. In 2023, he committed 12 penalties, 7 of which were either pass interference or defensive holding. In 2024, he has already committed 15 (!) penalties, 11 of which were either pass interference of defensive holding. His 15 penalties lead the league among defensive players. Lions CB Terrion Arnold (11 penalties) is the next-closest player.

Porter has also gone on a bit of a penalty spree of late, as he has committed a staggering 11 penalties since Week 10. He was flagged for pass interference or defensive holding five times against the Bengals Week 13.

It's notable that the officiating crew (Alan Eck's crew) assigned to Eagles-Steelers calls pass interference penalties at a low frequency relative to other crews.

3) The Eagles' run defense vs. the Steelers' rushing attack

Russell Wilson will likely be without his top target, George Pickens, who Mike Tomlin said is "doubtful" for this matchup. Pickens has 55 catches for 850 yards (15.5 YPC) and 3 TDs on the season. The next-closest player to Pickens in receiving yards is TE Pat Freiermuth, with 470.

If indeed Pickens is out, the Steelers will lean heavily on their rushing attack, which they already do anyway:

Team Run percentage Eagles 56.5% Steelers 51.6% Packers 50.8% Ravens 50.5% Lions 50.3%



Najee Harris is the Steelers' lead back, and he's a load at a listed height and weight of 6'1, 242. However, his numbers aren't super impressive. He has carried 223 times for 877 yards (3.9 YPC) and 5 TDs. By comparison, he has just 43 fewer carries than Saquon Barkley, but 746 fewer yards.

The Eagles' defense held another big (and much more talented) back in the Ravens' Derrick Henry to 82 yards on 19 carries.