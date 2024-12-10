5 Eagles thoughts: Zack Baun's All-Pro case, A.J. Brown's target share and more

The Eagles are 11-2 and people are cranky throughout the Delaware Valley. It's somewhat deserved! Philadelphia, baby! As the Eagles look to move forward from their narrow victory over a lowly Panthers team, here are five thoughts I currently have about the Birds...

Zack Baun is building an All-Pro case

No Eagles' linebacker has been a First Team All-Pro selection since Jeremiah Trotter Sr. in 2000. Zack Baun could change that this season. Baun has been a revelation for the Birds in his switch to inside linebacker after being a hybrid pass-rusher in New Orleans. On an 11-2 Eagles team with an elite defense, his one-year contract this offseason is shaping up to be one of the best bargains Howie Roseman has ever gotten.

Baun is Pro Football Focus' highest graded linebacker (minimum 50 percent of snaps played). He edges out long-time stars Fred Warner and Bobby Wagner at the top, who are second and third, respectively.

Baun's presence has been transformative with Vic Fangio calling the show. Baun has 3.5 sacks and four forced fumbles on the year. He's one of just three players in the league to match or better those numbers, joining Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig (via Stathead).

Baun is doing it all for a defense that's second in points and first in yards, too.

Forget merely being a Pro Bowler. This guy is an All-Pro.

A.J. Brown isn't getting the ball enough

So, this nugget dropped on Monday evening:

I would say that's not great to hear for the Eagles faithful, but perhaps Brandon Graham truly felt the need for that info to be out there. I'm not here to parse through that entirely, but A.J. Brown is one of the game's best wideouts, maybe even the best when he's healthy and going. He should be the focal point of the Eagles' passing attack, one that is completely lacking an identity at the moment.

Brown was targeted just four times in Sunday's win over Carolina. Outside of last season's meaningless Week 18 affair, that's tied for the fewest targets Brown's received in his three years with the Birds. If the Eagles are going to make it back to the Super Bowl with this nucleus, that can't happen again.

Inside Saquon Barkley's rushing numbers

Could anyone hop behind the Eagles' offensive line and produce as a running back? No, of course not. The Eagles have had good running back performances each of the last two years from Miles Sanders and D'Andre Swift, respectively, but things have simply reached another universe with Saquon Barkley here.

Barkley leads the NFL with 1,623 rushing yards. His 6.1 yards per rush are the most among qualified players. The Eagles' offensive line is unparalleled in the run game with some big maulers up front, but Barkley also leads the league in yards after contact with 898, per Pro Football Focus.

So, yeah, it's not just Barkley hitting home runs on open holes time and time again. He's having what will go down as one of the game's great running back seasons.

How would the Eagles do against the Lions?

I watched the Lions play on Thursday each of the last two weeks. They had an unimpressive victory over the Bears on Thanksgiving in a game they should've lost at home. You could squint and see some similarity to the Eagles' close win over Carolina. Then they took care of business against Green Bay in a matchup that could've gone either way, really, as well.

Ford Field in January? The Lions are well coached and have immense skill position talent, but I don't see them as a true juggernaut. They have pass-rushing concerns. That's probably their biggest weakness. If they Eagles were to make it to the NFC Championship Game and face the Lions in Detroit, could the Birds' passing game exploit that? Maybe if they target Brown on quick slants more!

Remembering Hines Ward taunting Terrell Owens and the Eagles

Let's take a trip down memory lane ahead of the Eagles' Week 15 matchup with the Steelers...

When I think of the Steelers, I think back to the 2004 NFL season. The Eagles were 7-0 and went to Pittsburgh for a game against the perennially excellent Steelers. Pittsburgh kicked their teeth in by a score of 27-3. Insufferable Steelers receiver Hines Ward scored an early touchdown and proceeded to mock both the Eagles and toast of the city Terrell Owens with his celebration:

My 10-year-old self? Furious.

One of my neighbors at the time would fly a Steelers flag on my street and just be incredibly annoying all the time. I hope he steps on some Legos right before kickoff on Sunday.

