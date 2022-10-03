The Eagles have the best odds to win the NFC

The Eagles are the favorites to win the NFC. Whether you're going by the eye test or checking the betting markets, the Birds look to be the team to beat in the weaker of the two NFL conferences. Tom Brady looks human for the first time in two decades. Aaron Rodgers could barely topple a third-string quarterback at home. Everything is coming up midnight green right now.

Here are the Eagles' odds to win the NFC on various books, with all giving them the best odds to do so:





Book Odds FanDuel +320 DraftKings +300 FOX Bet +300



If fans are ready to take that next leap, this is what the Birds' Super Bowl odds look like:





Book Odds Rank FanDuel +750 3rd DraftKings +800 3rd FOX Bet +700 3rd



The Eagles are behind the Bills and Chiefs, in that order, on all three books.

For what it's worth: an 8:20 a.m. non-stop flight out of PHL to Phoenix on Thursday, February 9 that returns on Monday, February 13 is $989.

