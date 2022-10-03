More Sports:

October 03, 2022

The Eagles have the best odds to win the NFC

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
AJ_Brown_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese49.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

WR A.J. Brown leaves the field in celebration after the Eagles' Monday night win over the Vikings on September 19, 2022.

The Eagles are the favorites to win the NFC. Whether you're going by the eye test or checking the betting markets, the Birds look to be the team to beat in the weaker of the two NFL conferences. Tom Brady looks human for the first time in two decades. Aaron Rodgers could barely topple a third-string quarterback at home. Everything is coming up midnight green right now.

Here are the Eagles' odds to win the NFC on various books, with all giving them the best odds to do so:


 BookOdds 
FanDuel +320
 DraftKings +300 
FOX Bet  +300 

If fans are ready to take that next leap, this is what the Birds' Super Bowl odds look like:


 BookOdds Rank 
FanDuel +750   3rd 
DraftKings +800  3rd
FOX Bet +700  3rd

The Eagles are behind the Bills and Chiefs, in that order, on all three books. 

For what it's worth: an 8:20 a.m. non-stop flight out of PHL to Phoenix on Thursday, February 9 that returns on Monday, February 13 is $989. 

