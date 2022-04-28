More Sports:

April 28, 2022

Eagles trade for Titans WR A.J. Brown

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
New Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major blockbuster draft day trade, as they have acquired Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown for the 18th overall pick as well as one of their third-round picks (101st overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown is a star receiver who has put up the following numbers in his three years in the NFL: 

 A.J. BrownRec Yards YPC TD 
2019 52 1051 20.2 
2020 70 1075 15.4 11 
2021 63 869 13.8 


The Eagles have whiffed on several other attempts to acquire starting wide receivers this offseason, such as Calvin Ridley, Allen Robinson, Christian Kirk, and Robert Woods. No worries. Instead, they get a player who is better than all of them.

The cost is steep, in terms of draft pick compensation, and the Eagles also reportedly gave Brown a lucrative new contract.

That seems about right, given some of the other deals struck by receivers like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and others this offseason.

Brown is a big-bodied receiver at 6'1, 226 pounds, and he excels at getting yards after the catch. He'll turn 25 in June. In case you're unfamiliar with his work:

He will fit in nicely with the smooth route-running DeVonta Smith and speed demon Quez Watkins. The quartet of Smith, Brown, Watkins, and tight end Dallas Goedert, is, dare I say, actually pretty appealing(!).

The Eagles now have legitimate weapons in their passing game to go along with an elite rushing attack. Howie Roseman and the Eagles have given Jalen Hurts an outstanding opportunity to succeed in 2022.

