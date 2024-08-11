Jalen Hurts watch: QB1 and the first team get back on the grind approaching Patriots joint practices

The pads were back on and the Eagles were back to business Sunday morning at the NovaCare Complex.

Jalen Hurts didn't play at all in Friday night's preseason opener at Baltimore, but has had a strong camp so far otherwise, and in all reality, likely isn't going to.

Did the quarterback's strong accuracy keep up on Sunday?

Here's a recap of the reps...

11-on-11s back around own 25

• Play 1: Hurts hits Britain Covey on a curl route over the middle with no one else there as the usual punt returner spins around and takes off into the open field. A big play right away.

• Play 2: Hurts takes the snap and runs straight up the middle before getting touched up. Maybe 2-3 yards there.

• Play 3: A handoff to Saquon Barkley, who sweeps out wide to the right and turns the corner for about five yards.

• Play 4: Barkley takes another handoff, this time up the middle, for a couple of yards.

• Play 5: Hurts takes the snap then checks down quickly to rookie running Will Shipley by the right sideline for a short gain.

• Play 6: In a third-down scenario, Hurts drops back then hits A.J. Brown cutting across the middle to cover the first-down distance. As always, the slants with Brown cutting across are about as automatic as they get.

• Play 7: With the ball at the offensive 40-yard line, Hurts dumps the ball off to Dallas Goedert, but a false start nullifies the first team's last play of the set and takes them off the field.

Set 1 results: 3/3 passing, 1 run, 1 penalty

11-on-11s back deep in own territory

• Play 8: Hurts fakes the handoff and keeps, turning the corner along the left sideline for a few quick yards.

• Play 9: Barkley takes the handoff and peels right trying to turn the corner, getting about three yards in doing so.

• Play 10: From the gun with an empty backfield, Hurts takes the snap and looks, firing to Brown on a comeback toward the right sideline for what registers as a first down.

• Play 11: A handoff to Barkley that gets stuffed at the line and goes nowhere.

• Play 12: Hurts, from the gun again, takes the snap then fires off the pass, but it gets batted down at the line. The defense lets him know about it.

• Play 13: Hurts takes the snap, steps up in the pocket and starts moving to run. Jalen Carter might have touched him up for the "sack" in the chaos, but Hurts continues to move and fires a pass away where he might have just stepped over the line of scrimmage as he did.

• Play 14: Hurts hands it off to Kenny Gainwell, who hits a big hole up the middle to take off and somewhat salvage the second set.

Set 2 results: 1/2 passing, 1 run, 1 sack

11-on-11s starting at offensive 45

• Play 15: Nick Sirianni gets on the megaphone and calls out a 3rd and 13 scenario. Hurts and the offense line up, but a false start sends them back another five yards to the 50. They reset, and on the snap, Hurts looks, begins rolling right, and hits a completion to Johnny Wilson by the right sideline, but not for what looked like enough distance. The second team gets called onto the field.

• Play 16: Hurts and the first team were back out after a couple of plays and with a fresh 1st and 10 scenario. They got flagged for a false start again. Make it 1st and 15. On take 2, Hurts fired toward the right sideline just to get the ball away with Bryce Huff closing in, but there was almost no chance of a completion there.

• Play 17: Barkley ran from right to left across the field in motion, with the idea being that Hurts would loft the pass over on a wheel route. They made the connection, but there was nowhere for Barkley to go after the catch, as defenders shed their blocks and touched him up immediately for the stop to force a third and long.

• Play 18: Hurts fires quickly to Brown over the middle, who gets a decent chunk of yards, but not enough for the first.

• Play 19: Hurts takes the snap, looks, then just runs for the short amount of yards left to the first on the fourth-down scenario.

• Play 20: Hurts settles into the pocket and looks, but begins rolling out as pressure moves in. He finds Goedert on a completion, but Sirianni calls 2nd and 10 on the megaphone, so he might've been touched up for the "sack" there before he got the ball out.

• Play 21: Hurts drops back, but doesn't see an outlet before the pocket collapses in on him. Nolan Smith bursts around the edge and touches up Hurts to collect the "sack."

• Play 22: Sirianni calls for one more play from the offensive 8-yard line. Hurts goes looking for Brown cutting back toward the right pylon on the snap, and while the throw does get caught, Brown couldn't keep his feet in bounds. That's a stop for the defense.

Set 3 results: 3/5 passing, 1 run, 2 "sacks," 2 penalties

11-on-11s back deep in own territory

• Play 23: Hurts darts a screen pass right to DeVonta Smith, who cuts through his blocks and takes off for a solid gain.

• Play 24: Hurts checks down to Barkley over the middle for a quick few yards, with rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. right on top of him to contain.

• Play 25: Barkley takes a run up the middle for a few yards.

• Play 26: Barkley takes another run up the gut to chip away.

• Play 27: Hurts tucks and runs to take a couple yards of his own, too.

• Play 28: Hurts lines up with an empty backfield then checks immediately to Smith off the snap for a quick chunk of yards, which closes up this set.

Set 4 results: 3/3 passing, 1 run

11-on-11s near midfield

• Play 29: The Eagles run a few more reps, cycling between the first-, second-, and third teams before practice is up. On the first team's turn, Hurts gets the completion to tight end C.J. Uzomah in the flat by the right sideline, on a play that left Huff stranded in coverage – and Huff knew he was caught, too.

• Play 30: On play action, Hurts rifles a quick pass to John Ross on his right, who circles around his blocks and goes to the sound of the horn for the team to wrap it up and huddle up.

Set 5 results: 2/2 passing

Practice totals: 12/15 passing, 4 runs, 3 "sacks," 3 penalties

Not a bad line passing-wise for Hurts and the first team, but they'll definitely want to tidy up the penalties in live reps heading into joint practices and then the next preseason game against the Patriots in New England this week.

