Eagles training camp game ball: Jalen Carter could take a leap in 2024

The Eagles played through the brutal heat during their third consecutive practice on Tuesday morning. It was a training camp day that featured extended positional drills, special teams work, and a lot of second- and third- team looks.

Offensive game ball: WR A.J. Brown

There were fewer first-team passing reps for Jalen Hurts and the offense than usual, but A.J. Brown was there with his consistent excellence when his number was dialed up.

Brown, as he usually does, can make quick work of defensive backs on slants over the middle, which had him easily connecting with Hurts. Success with that route and play design has been seen for the last two years. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue during the 2024 season.

Brown set the franchise single-season record for receiving yards with 1,496 in 2022. He nearly broke his own mark in 2023 with 1,456. He should be right there around that range again this fall.

Defensive game ball: DT Jalen Carter

The Eagles’ defensive tackle group, from first-round picks Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis to 2023 seventh-rounder Moro Ojomo, have impressed this summer. Carter had a clear pass breakup on a throw from Hurts early into Tuesday. This wasn’t a tipped pass. It was a full-on swat.

Carter has superstar potential. There were glimpses of that early in the 2023 campaign, but Carter’s play tailed off down the stretch, as did that of the entire defense. Still, he finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and recorded six sacks as an interior rusher while playing just 51 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps. Let’s see if he takes a leap in 2024. He's more than capable of doing so and with Fletcher Cox now enjoying retirement, the organization is banking on it.

