Eagles training camp game ball: Johnny Wilson making case for third receiver spot

The Eagles hit the practice field on Monday morning at the NovaCare Complex. As we do here at PhillyVoice, let's hand out a game ball on the day to one offensive and one defensive player each:

Offensive game ball: WR Johnny Wilson

The Eagles' third wide receiver spot is in flux. Parris Campbell appeared to be an early favorite. John Ross has received some reps. Britain Covey has looked solid in the slot. Florida State sixth-round rookie Johnny Wilson was the player frequently out there in that role on Monday morning and he looked the part of a real NFL wideout.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with him on a deep crosser earlier in practice, but his big highlight of the day was a touchdown in a red zone drill. Hurts threw up to Wilson in traffic with cornerback Kelee Ringo providing tough coverage, but Wilson snagged it for the touchdown.

The Eagles could still always trade for another receiver before the start of the regular season, which would be a very Howie Roseman summer move, but they should be relatively happy with what they've seen from less heralded players like Wilson. As has been clear the last two seasons, the WR3 isn't a focal point at all in the Eagles' offense, seeing players like Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and even Julio Jones have that role with minimal success. The opportunities are few for this "starting" gig, but can Wilson be the guy who makes the most of them?

He may be the player I'll have my eye on most when it comes to the Eagles' first preseason game on Friday in Baltimore.

Defensive game ball: DT Moro Ojomo

2023 seventh-round rookie Moro Ojomo, a former Texas Longhorn, flashed at times in camp last summer. It was impressive for a player of his draft pedigree among a loaded interior defensive line group. He's looked better this camp and had a strong day on Monday.

Ojomo was consistently causing pressure for the Eagles' passing offense whenever he was on the field. There's an edge to his game.

"Football is violent. You have to set the tone. Any great football or defensive lineman has to have some level of power and violence to his game," Ojomo said in post-practice media availability on Sunday when asked about what he learned as a rookie.



Keeping that energy will serve him well.



In the aftermath of the Fletcher Cox era, players like Ojomo are going to be called to step up just as "big names" like Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are. Everyone moves up the depth chart at a position that features somewhat frequent substations.

"We're a younger group and I think that we have to lean on each other a little bit," Ojomo said in post-practice media availability on Sunday about the DT room with Cox now retired. "Grow with each other."

It's up to them to carry the torch.

