August 06, 2024

Zack Baun brings toughness to Eagles in first training camp in Philadelphia

Nick Sirianni has praised new Eagles linebacker Zach Baun for being a 'tough, tough dude.'

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
072424_EaglesPractice_Zack Baun-8585.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles interacts with fans during practice at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 24, 2024.

Through the spring and summer, newly acquired linebacker Zack Baun has been on the practice field receiving first-team reps at inside linebacker for the Eagles. It was a little surprising at first, as Baun spent a healthy amount of time being used as a pass-rusher rather than a traditional LB in 2023 with the Saints, but the 27-year-old has carried an edge with him to Philadelphia and it's working. 

Before Sunday's practice at the NovaCare Complex, head coach Nick Sirianni gave Baun praise, saying that he "brings an element of toughness with the way he plays with his motor, with the way he strikes blocks... It shows not only on the defensive side, but it also shows during special teams.

"Like this guy is a tough, tough dude that plays with great detail and great passion for this game with physicality."

His highlight of the day during Monday's practice came when he expertly sniffed out a misdirection screen from the first-team offense in 11-on-11 work. Quarterback Jalen Hurts faked the handoff to Saquon Barkley, rolled out one way, then threw across the field back to Barkley. Baun was there with a pop to halt Barkley on a play that went absolutely nowhere. 

"We talk about it a lot," Baun said when it comes to toughness after Monday's practice. "It's one thing to talk about, but it's next level to do it and do it consistently. That's something that's always been in my game. I always pride myself on that. I'm a hustle guy. From being a special teamer, it's all about effort and tenacity and always moving around, so that's always been part of my game."

After some drills over the course of an Eagles training camp practice, a unit of the team may do some running to build up their conditioning. In a move that speaks to "hustle" and "tenacity" on Sunday, Baun was one player that was a part of the conditioning drill. Receiver and returner Britain Covey was also running to the end zone with his teammates here and he had a ball in his hands, tucked away. Baun sprinted up behind him and popped that out of there. It was so simple, but it was a veteran leadership move, a move that showcased the importance of both special teams and ball security.

Inside linebacker has been a revolving door for the Eagles for years. As of right now, it looks like Baun and former Buccaneer Devin White are the two top players, though defensive coordinator Vic Fangio indicated on Monday that the team has "not come to any conclusions anywhere," as it pertains to positional camp battles with three preseason games and multiple practices remaining in the summer. Even so, Baun is gelling and acclimating just fine in Philadelphia. That "tenacity" could make him a fan-favorite come the fall.

