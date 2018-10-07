Eagles-Vikings inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have missed important players all season long, and Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings will be no different. Meanwhile, the Vikings come into this game missing some key players as well, most notably their best player on defense in Everson Griffen, who is dealing with personal issues.

Here are Eagles-Vikings inactives:

• RB Darren Sproles: Doug Pederson said before the Bucs game that Sproles' hamstring injury was "minor." It's apparently not so minor that he is missing his fourth game as a result of it. DeAndre Carter will likely resume his role as the team's punt returner in Sproles' absence.



• DE Derek Barnett: Barnett has 2.5 sacks on the season, and is an important part of the Eagles' impressive defensive line rotation. He had a huge sack/fumble against the Vikings in the playoffs last year, but will miss this game because of a shoulder injury.

• DT Haloti Ngata: The Eagles signed Ngata to be a run-stuffing specialist, though their opponents have yet to try to run the ball on them. He's out with a calf injury.

• OT Jordan Mailata: The project of all projects will be inactive for the foreseeable future.

• OT/OG Matt Pryor: Pryor is a rookie who could use time to grow.

• OL Chance Warmack: The Eagles will roll with seven offensive linemen.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: Sud is now down with Wentz back in the lineup.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• S Rodney McLeod (IR): McLeod is likely done for the season after tearing his MCL during the Eagles' win over the Indianapolis Colts. On the season, he has 10 tackles and four pass breakups, which doesn't properly convey the positive contributions he made in the first three games. Against the Titans, McLeod's absence was on full display, as Tennessee repeatedly attacked the deep middle part of the field.



• DT Timmy Jernigan (NFI): Jernigan started the season on the NFI list, which is essentially an extension of the PUP list, meaning he'll be out for at least the first six weeks of the season, though it'll likely extend well beyond that. Jernigan was very productive early in the season last year, but his play tailed off a bit down the stretch. He has been replaced in the lineup by a combination of Destiny Vaeao, Haloti Ngata, and Bruce Hector.



• WR Mike Wallace (IR): Wallace, the Eagles' No. 2 receiver, broke his fibula against the Buccaneers. He'll be out at least 8 weeks on injured reserve, though Doug Pederson noted that it may not be a season-ending injury.



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers. He started the season on PUP, so he'll miss at least the first six games. Like Jernigan, it is not anticipated that Maragos will be ready at the conclusion of those six weeks.



• TE Richard Rodgers (IR): Rodgers had a good training camp, and looked like he could be a quality third tight end. However, he injured his knee on a touchdown reception from Nate Sudfeld in the preseason, and was placed on IR.

• DE Everson Griffen: On Wednesday, Doug Pederson referred to Griffen as a "stud." Last season, prior to the NFC Championship Game, both Pederson and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich heaped praise on Griffen.



"97, he's a game wrecker," said Doug Pederson, when asked what stood out about the Vikings' defense in general.



"He's definitely a premiere pass rusher and player in general," said Reich. "He's had a great year. He's been a great player for a long time. So you've got to account for him. You've got to know where he's at. He's earned the respect of being called a game wrecker. He's put that on his resume for sure."

Griffen has been out while he has been dealing with personal issues, and the Vikings' defense has not looked the same without him.

• RB Dalvin Cook: Cook has been hamstrung by his hamstring injury this season, as he has 36 carries for 98 yards (2.7 YPC) and no TDs.

• CB Trae Waynes: Waynes is a starting corner for the Vikings. He has 11 tackles and 2 pass breakups on the season. He's out with a concussion.

• KR/PR Marcus Sherels: Sherels is the team's primary kick returner and punt returner. He's also a backup defensive back.

• DE Tashawn Bower: Backup defensive end.

• QB Kyle Sloter: Never heard of him.



• LB Devante Downs: Ditto.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• OG Nick Easton: Easton was the starting LG for the Vikings, but he was lost for the season when he had to have surgery for a herniated disk in his neck. Tom Compton has filled in for Easton, starting all four games this season.

