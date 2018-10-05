Week 5 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Vikings

The last time the Eagles and the Vikings squared off, there was quite a bit on the line — a trip to Super Bowl LII, to be exact. On Sunday, they'll meet again at Lincoln Financial Field, and although a loss won't be season-ending for either team, it certainly feels that way.

The Eagles need to win to stay above .500, while the Vikings are hoping to avoid their third-straight loss, a loss that would send them to a surprisingly poor 1-3-1 start.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every Friday, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: Four out of five picked the Eagles, including yours truly. The outlier? Sports editor Evan Macy. Here's what he had to say:



If the Eagles can protect Carson Wentz better than they did against the Titans (Minnesota missing Everson Griffen will help with that), and if they can somehow find a way to get a handle on Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, they'll prevail. I don't see those two things happening. Yes, they are a completely different team at home, but is the arbitrarily higher success rate of Philly at The Linc enough to base a pick solely on? I'm taking Minnesota here in a shootout, 34-28

• ESPN staff: Seven of their 10 national experts picked the Eagles to win. Last week, all 10 incorrectly picked the Birds to beat the Titans.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com: Eagles 26, Vikings 20



The Eagles' defense is a totally different beast at home, holding opponents to an average of 14 points per game compared to nearly double that when away -- a trend that dates back to last season. Jim Schwartz's unit is itching to get back on track after a disappointing showing in OT against Tennessee. The offense, meanwhile, just welcomed back Alshon Jeffery, who stepped in last week and posted 100-plus receiving yards for the first time in an Eagles uniform.



• Courtney Cronin, ESPN.com: Vikings 26, Eagles 25



Doug Pederson and Mike Zimmer believe their team's early-season struggles won't doom them for the rest of the season, so let's consider Week 5 a turning point for both the Eagles and Vikings. With the running game reeling, generating a ground attack with a not-fully-healthy Dalvin Cook against the No. 1 rushing defense is a tall task. In order for Kirk Cousins to continue orchestrating a prolific passing attack, he needs his defense to carry its weight. The Vikings have lived with the nightmare of the NFC title game for far too long and had 10 days to prepare for the Eagles. An upset gets them back on track.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 26, Vikings 23

The two combatants from the 2017 NFC title game aren't off to the kind of start everyone expected in 2018. The Vikings' once-vaunted defense has allowed Leif Erikson and everyone else to go from coast to coast. After Jared Goff torched the Vikes on "Thursday Night Football," they face the man who went one spot behind Goff in the 2016 NFL Draft. Key for Carson Wentz will be to get Alshon Jeffery going early. That might fall as much on Philly coach Doug Pederson as his quarterback. If Kirk Cousins heats up for Minnesota, look out -- the Eagles' secondary has been woeful thus far. I'm seeing Philadelphia rebound in front of the home crowd, but this NFC matchup could go either way. If the Vikings fall to 1-3-1, they had better hope the Packers drop to 2-2-1 in Detroit. Otherwise, Mike Zimmer's group will be in a sizable hole in the NFC North.



• CBSSports.com staff: Four of their eight experts are picking the Eagles to beat the Vikings on Sunday, including Pete Prisco, who correctly picked an Eagles' loss in Week 4.

This rematch of last January's NFC Title game, which was won in a blowout by the Eagles, features two teams that haven't looked that good this season. The Eagles lost last week at Tennessee, while the Vikings are coming off a blowout loss against the Rams. The Vikings don't look right on defense and that will show up in this one. Eagles take it. Pick: Eagles 27, Vikings 20