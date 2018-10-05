More Sports:

Meek Mill appears in Eagles hype video ahead of Vikings game

The Vikings will be coming to Philadelphia in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game Week 5.

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get their season back on track Sunday afternoon at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

They're getting some added encouragement from the hip-hop star who helped propel them to a Super Bowl title last season.

Meek Mill, whose been back in the recording studio since his release from prison, appeared Friday in a hype video posted by the Eagles in preparation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game rematch.

Since the day Meek Mill returned to public life, he's been a symbol for Philadelphia sports, appearing at a Sixers-Heat playoff game to ring the bell alongside Kevin Hart.

Sundays game figures to have important early implications for the NFC playoff picture. Whichever team loses will have as many losses in 2018 as they had all of last season.

Fortunately for the Eagles, home field advantage has been as strong as it's been in years. The Vikings haven't won in Philadelphia since 2010, when the unheralded Joe Webb stepped in for 5-9 Minnesota and knocked off a 10-4 Eagles team fresh off the Miracle at the New Meadowlands.

That was a while ago. Sunday will be an encore to the 38-7 drubbing that punched Philly's ticket into the Vikings' home to win their first Lombardi Trophy.

