Eagles vs. Raiders instant observations: Slide ends for resurgent Birds, who put historic defensive beatdown on Vegas

Well, it finally happened.

The Eagles benched Jalen Hurts for Tanner McKee. But this time, there won't be any major controversy surrounding the quarterback switcheroo.

For the first time in a while, the Eagles were winning so comfortably that they were able to give Hurts some rest and get their backup QB into the game – with plenty of time left in the fourth. That's how badly, and quickly, they erased the Raiders on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field on an ice-cold afternoon, a swift and historic 31-0 blanking that took about two hours to complete and ended their three-game losing streak.

The Eagles (9-5) battled gusty winds and a sporadic ground game by relentlessly coming after Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was held to just 64 yards. Las Vegas managed just 75 yards, averaged less than 2 yards per play, and converted just three third downs.

Let the record show, there will be no repeat of the 2023 collapse. The Eagles did not lose a December game to a team from the desert in the middle of a slide. In fact, the game was never in doubt.

What it means for the Eagles going forward is still uncertain. There's only much to glean from beating the Raiders, a two-win team that arrived in South Philly on a seven-game losing streak.

Let's get on with the observations:

Offense shows signs of life

• Good to see Jalen Hurts get more involved in the run game, something he just hasn't done much this season compared to past years. With the wind kicking up to around 20 mph, it made for some difficulty in throwing the ball – especially toward the South end zone – Hurts used his legs to make some very significant plays. His designed 9-yard scamper up the middle on 3rd-and-4 on the opening possession from an empty backfield moved the chains, and soon after, he was successfully getting pushed across the line on a well-executed 3rd-and-1 Tush Push inside the Las Vegas 15-yard line, two vital third-down conversions that set up the Eagles' first touchdown. He had another big third-and-long scramble right before the 2-minute warning to get a first down, setting up the second touchdown and a 17-0 lead. He ran 7 times for 39 yards – his most rushing yards since Week 3.

• For one game at least, the Eagles were very good on third down. Some of that was the aforementioned Hurts scrambles, and others were just Hurts connecting with Dallas Goedert (6-70, 2 TDs) in critical moments. They were 10 of 13 (77%) on third down, their best rate of the season, and far better than their season average (34.16%), which was one of the worst in football. Again, it's the Raiders, so take it with a grain of salt, but imagine what we'd be thinking if they sucked again on third down.

• Hurts wisely chose the times when the wind was at his back to make his best deep throws, including a 44-yarder to DeVonta Smith on the second possession and a 27-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown in the fourth. He didn't have to put the ball in the air very much to move the chains, but both passes were on the money. The Eagles didn't appear to feature those intricate pass concepts they debuted against the Chargers, perhaps saving them for a better team or just disposing of them altogether after the five turnovers.



• The offensive line is still struggling. Saquon Barkley really had to work for his 78 yards and 3.5 average per carry. The Eagles ran for 183 yards, which is good, but averaged less than 4 yards per carry, which isn't good and probably won't be as favorable against the Commanders and Bills over the next three games. Pass protection was also iffy at times, as the pocket closed quickly around Hurts, who only threw the ball 15 times. If the Eagles can get RT Lane Johnson back on Saturday against the Commanders, that could only help, but they're still getting erratic play across the board up front.

Defense to the rescue

• The Raiders managed just 75 total yards, becoming the first team in 76 years to have 75 or fewer yards against the Birds. Only seven other times in NFL history has a team failed to get at least 75 yards against the Eagles, per pro-football-reference. Before this game, the last team was the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 3, 1950, who managed just 69 yards but somehow won, 13-7.

• The Eagles have really rebounded in run defense over the past two weeks. The Chargers averaged just 3.9 yards per rush against them last Monday night and the Raiders got just 46 yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry. Both the Chargers and Raiders were operating with backups all over their offensive lines. The next three weeks, twice against the Commanders and against the Bills, will be more challenging for sure.

• Where would the Eagles be without Brandon Graham, who came out of retirement to save the edge rush but has instead saved the interior defensive line? The man is just unflappable. Also, I'm not sure defensive coordinator Vic Fangio blitzed at all. If he did, it wasn't often. He didn't even use many SIM pressures. That's how dominant the Eagles were up front with a standard four-man rush.

Special teams

• The wind created some hiccups for Jake Elliott during warmups, but fortunately for him, he didn't have to make any long attempts. He nailed his 27-yarder and the four PATs. His streak of missing at least one field goal ended at three games.

