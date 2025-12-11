To the naked eye, the Eagles' offense didn't take a step forward against the Chargers on Monday night. It probably looked as bad in real time as it has at any point during the season, if not worse.

But in reality, the Eagles made strides with their passing offense against the Chargers, at least in design and, sometimes, in execution.

For the first time, perhaps ever in the Nick Sirianni/Jalen Hurts era, the Eagles featured some higher-level NFL pass concepts beyond the endless array of hitches, glance routes, slants and RPOs that had become basically their entire standard operating procedure.

But because of rare turnovers (five of them!), dropped passes and penalties, you would've had to squint really hard to see that progress in real time.

Modifications were there, though, and acknowledged in a positive light this week by Eagles coaches and players. Hurts told reporters on Wednesday that he knew the media "obviously caught some of the changes made this week," but lamented that other issues overshadowed those positives, adding that "every week when we do something well, there's another thing that kind of bites us."

Not only were these route designs incorporated into the offense, but Hurts' execution on several of them showed his growth as a pocket passer that just hadn't been on display throughout the season.

It can be argued that his 28-yard overtime bullet to DeVonta Smith on third down was the best between-the-numbers pass he's thrown all season, possibly in his entire career.

"Obviously, I never want the turnovers, but he did some really good things," head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. "We were able to move the football against a really good defense. Now, we didn't finish drives for multiple different reasons, and we turned the ball over for multiple different reasons, but there was a lot to be encouraged by that we're continuing to go into the right direction that we need to go [in.]"

Which is why the Eagles must be careful in how they evaluate the impact of those newer concepts.

If they only judge Monday's tape by outcome – another loss, chaotic turnovers, another woeful third-down rate, and being out-possessed nearly 2 to 1 – then on Sunday against the Raiders, they're likely to revert back to the same, predictable, milquetoast offense that they can simply say was good enough when it mattered most to win a Super Bowl.