December 11, 2025

Eagles-Raiders tale of the tape: The Birds have a lot of advantages, but at this point, no guarantees

The Eagles need a win to stop their slide and should be able to handle the Raiders, but during a stretch like this, you never know.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dallas Goedert and the Eagles will face the Raiders for the first time in more than four years while badly needing a win.

The Eagles are in a rough stretch, but they're coming home to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday to face an abysmal 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders team. 

It should be the kind of layup that they need, with advantages for them all over the roster and in the numbers. But the memory of that infamous 2023 collapse, and that late-season implosion against the Cardinals that also should've been an easy one for them, are looming just a bit larger over this one. 

Kenny Pickett might be the scariest he's ever been in his entire career.

Anyway, here's a look at how the Eagles and Raiders compare by the numbers headed toward this Sunday, with advantages bolded...

Offense

Raiders AverageEagles
15.1Pts 22.1
257.2Total Yds 309.4
184.5Passing Yds198.9
72.7Rushing Yds110.5
35.43rd Down Pct34.2
37.54th Down Pct64.7
17Giveaways 13

Defense

RaidersAverageEagles
25.5Pts20.8
325.8Total Yds341.6
211.8Passing Yds209.6
113.9Rushing Yds132.0
46.83rd Down Pct41.9
61.14th Down Pct30.4
14Takeaways16

Leaders

Raiders      
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Kenny Pickett*71.41057.510 / 1 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Ashton Jeanty 1916653.5644
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Brock Bowers5361911.7386

Eagles     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Jalen Hurts 64.72,7547.2196 / 28 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Saquon Barkley2188624.0655
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
DeVonta Smith6483913.1793
*Sunday's starter

Series history and previous matchup

The all-time series between the Eagles and Raiders is even at 7-7-0.

It's been more than four years since the two last faced one another – Week 7 on Oct. 24, 2021 in Vegas – and both teams are in drastically different places now. 

The Raiders beat the Eagles that day, 33-22, but back when Derek Carr was still their quarterback, Hunter Renfrow was their breakout leading receiver, and a young Josh Jacobs was in their offensive backfield, all with the hopes of reaching the playoffs, even after Rich Bisaccia had to take over as their head coach from Jon Gruden resigning in scandal.

The Eagles, meanwhile, were still in that early rough phase under a then first-year Nick Sirianni as head coach. Jalen Hurts was overwhelmed as a passer, and all the while, Eagles fans were pleading through every stadium toward the Philadelphia sideline for the team to just start running the football. 

They didn't that day in Vegas, though they eventually figured it out.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

