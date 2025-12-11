Eagles-Raiders tale of the tape: The Birds have a lot of advantages, but at this point, no guarantees

The Eagles are in a rough stretch, but they're coming home to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday to face an abysmal 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders team.

It should be the kind of layup that they need, with advantages for them all over the roster and in the numbers. But the memory of that infamous 2023 collapse, and that late-season implosion against the Cardinals that also should've been an easy one for them, are looming just a bit larger over this one.

Kenny Pickett might be the scariest he's ever been in his entire career.

Anyway, here's a look at how the Eagles and Raiders compare by the numbers headed toward this Sunday, with advantages bolded...

Offense

Raiders Average Eagles 15.1 Pts 22.1 257.2 Total Yds 309.4 184.5 Passing Yds 198.9 72.7 Rushing Yds 110.5 35.4 3rd Down Pct 34.2 37.5 4th Down Pct 64.7 17 Giveaways 13

Defense

Raiders Average Eagles 25.5 Pts 20.8 325.8 Total Yds 341.6 211.8 Passing Yds 209.6 113.9 Rushing Yds 132.0 46.8 3rd Down Pct 41.9 61.1 4th Down Pct 30.4 14 Takeaways 16

Leaders

Raiders PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Kenny Pickett* 71.4 105 7.5 1 0 / 1 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Ashton Jeanty 191 665 3.5 64 4 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS Brock Bowers 53 619 11.7 38 6

Eagles PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Jalen Hurts 64.7 2,754 7.2 19 6 / 28 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Saquon Barkley 218 862 4.0 65 5 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS DeVonta Smith 64 839 13.1 79 3 *Sunday's starter

Series history and previous matchup

The all-time series between the Eagles and Raiders is even at 7-7-0.

It's been more than four years since the two last faced one another – Week 7 on Oct. 24, 2021 in Vegas – and both teams are in drastically different places now.

The Raiders beat the Eagles that day, 33-22, but back when Derek Carr was still their quarterback, Hunter Renfrow was their breakout leading receiver, and a young Josh Jacobs was in their offensive backfield, all with the hopes of reaching the playoffs, even after Rich Bisaccia had to take over as their head coach from Jon Gruden resigning in scandal.

The Eagles, meanwhile, were still in that early rough phase under a then first-year Nick Sirianni as head coach. Jalen Hurts was overwhelmed as a passer, and all the while, Eagles fans were pleading through every stadium toward the Philadelphia sideline for the team to just start running the football.

They didn't that day in Vegas, though they eventually figured it out.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports