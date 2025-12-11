Eagles-Raiders tale of the tape: The Birds have a lot of advantages, but at this point, no guarantees

December 11, 2025
The Eagles are in a rough stretch, but they're coming home to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday to face an abysmal 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders team.
It should be the kind of layup that they need, with advantages for them all over the roster and in the numbers. But the memory of that infamous 2023 collapse, and that late-season implosion against the Cardinals that also should've been an easy one for them, are looming just a bit larger over this one.
Kenny Pickett might be the scariest he's ever been in his entire career.
Anyway, here's a look at how the Eagles and Raiders compare by the numbers headed toward this Sunday, with advantages bolded...
|Raiders
|Average
|Eagles
|15.1
|Pts
|22.1
|257.2
|Total Yds
|309.4
|184.5
|Passing Yds
|198.9
|72.7
|Rushing Yds
|110.5
|35.4
|3rd Down Pct
|34.2
|37.5
|4th Down Pct
|64.7
|17
|Giveaways
|13
|Raiders
|Average
|Eagles
|25.5
|Pts
|20.8
|325.8
|Total Yds
|341.6
|211.8
|Passing Yds
|209.6
|113.9
|Rushing Yds
|132.0
|46.8
|3rd Down Pct
|41.9
|61.1
|4th Down Pct
|30.4
|14
|Takeaways
|16
|Raiders
|PASSING
|CMP%
|YDS
|Y/A
|TDS
|INT/SK
|Kenny Pickett*
|71.4
|105
|7.5
|1
|0 / 1
|RUSHING
|CAR
|YDS
|Y/A
|LG
|TDS
|Ashton Jeanty
|191
|665
|3.5
|64
|4
|RECEIVING
|REC
|YDS
|Y/A
|LG
|TDS
|Brock Bowers
|53
|619
|11.7
|38
|6
|Eagles
|PASSING
|CMP%
|YDS
|Y/A
|TDS
|INT/SK
|Jalen Hurts
|64.7
|2,754
|7.2
|19
|6 / 28
|RUSHING
|CAR
|YDS
|Y/A
|LG
|TDS
|Saquon Barkley
|218
|862
|4.0
|65
|5
|RECEIVING
|REC
|YDS
|Y/A
|LG
|TDS
|DeVonta Smith
|64
|839
|13.1
|79
|3
The all-time series between the Eagles and Raiders is even at 7-7-0.
It's been more than four years since the two last faced one another – Week 7 on Oct. 24, 2021 in Vegas – and both teams are in drastically different places now.
The Raiders beat the Eagles that day, 33-22, but back when Derek Carr was still their quarterback, Hunter Renfrow was their breakout leading receiver, and a young Josh Jacobs was in their offensive backfield, all with the hopes of reaching the playoffs, even after Rich Bisaccia had to take over as their head coach from Jon Gruden resigning in scandal.
The Eagles, meanwhile, were still in that early rough phase under a then first-year Nick Sirianni as head coach. Jalen Hurts was overwhelmed as a passer, and all the while, Eagles fans were pleading through every stadium toward the Philadelphia sideline for the team to just start running the football.
They didn't that day in Vegas, though they eventually figured it out.
