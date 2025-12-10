Eagles-Raiders Week 15 odds preview: Birds heavily favored, but will they stop their freefall?

The Eagles sank to three straight losses, and badly need to stop the bleeding.

This Sunday coming home to face the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders should be a layup for them, but at this point, there are hardly any more guarantees.

The Eagles' offense is still bad, Jalen Hurts just turned in a career-worst game, and A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley are still struggling to make the big plays that they used to.

The defense, with Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean each continually stepping up, has been about the only saving grace, but even then, Vic Fangio's group can't salvage games on its own anymore.

Things look bad for the Eagles, 2023 levels of bad. Still, the Raiders might be worse, which is why sportsbooks are heavily favoring Philly approaching Week 15 this Sunday. Here's a look...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -11.5 LVR +575

PHI -850 38.5 FanDuel PHI -11.5 LVR +560

PHI -770 38.5 BetRivers PHI -11 LVR +575

PHI -1000 38.5 BetMGM PHI -11 LVR +500

PHI -700 38.5 Caesars PHI -11 LVR +550

PHI -800 38.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Dec. 9

The Raiders will be heading into a cold Lincoln Financial Field on a run of seven straight losses, and with a bottom of the league offense.

Their starting quarterback, Geno Smith, is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 14, and even though he left last Sunday's Vegas loss to Denver with a shoulder injury, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said afterward that he would still lean toward playing Smith if he ends up cleared to go again by Week 15, per ESPN. If he can't, then former Eagles backup Kenny Pickett will be in line to get the nod, after completing 8-of-11 passes for 97 yards in cleanup duty for the 24-17 defeat.

The Raiders also struggle mightily on the ground, even with star rookie Ashton Jeanty, as they average a dead-last 72.7 yards rushing per game.

It is a very ideal matchup for the Eagles' defense. It's just that their defense isn't the problem.

The offense, after 14 games, is still looking for any semblance of an identity, but after Monday night in LA, it didn't get any closer to finding it as the Birds dropped to 8-5.

Hurts turned the ball over five times, which included an interception and a fumble on the same play, and the only time the Eagles ever found the end zone was when they faked a Tush Push and pitched out to Saquon Barkley, who scored on a big 52-yard run – which, hey, it's six points, but also, that's nowhere close to a sustainable way to produce offense.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo continues to be the subject of Philadelphia's scorn for the unit's continued ineptitude, and an ESPN report ahead of Monday night highlighted that head coach Nick Sirianni was more involved in that week's offensive game planning and prep, but that yielded little to show for.

So right now, the Eagles are left with the tape of Hurts throwing the ball into trouble when put under pressure, which will be a key point of concern when Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is on the field, and an overall structure that, more than 75 percent through the season, yields far more frustrations and questions than tangible answers.

Lane Johnson teased that he might be back, though...so there's that.

