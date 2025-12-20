Eagles Week 16 Stock Watch: Offense moves the ball, special teams drops it in clinching win

A flawed Eagles squad won the NFC East on Saturday night in Washington, proving they are, indeed, the least flawed team in a pretty putrid division with a 29-18 win in Week 16.

The 10-5 Eagles will now be able to start turning their attention to seeding and resting their players as they look to defend their Super Bowl title in January (and maybe February).

If nothing else, the 2025 Eagles have shown they can overcome some pretty big deficiencies, from an offense leading the NFL in three-and-outs to missing their two best players (Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter) to Saturday's sloppy but convincing win over the lowly Commanders.

Before they trek north to face the juggernaut Bills next week, let's take a look at what was working, and what wasn't in Philly's most recent victory:

Stock up: Eagles offense gaining yards 📈

Prior to their dominant win against the Raiders last week the Eagles' offense had been extremely inconsistent. So inconsistent in fact, that they were out-gained in 10 of their 13 games leading up to the Week 15 thumping — that saw them out-gain Las Vegas by more than 300 yards.

Against Washington, Philly continued bucking an ugly trend by moving the ball comfortably against the Commanders, picking up 387 yards from scrimmage and out-gaining Washington by 167 — with a chunk of their yards coming in garbage time.

A sizable chunk of that offense can be attributed to Eagles receivers picking up yards after the catch. A.J. Brown was an absolute YAC monster, catching nine balls for 95 yards in the win, including this one:

The Eagles have lost the time of possession battle a number of times this season too but not on Saturday night. Thanks in part to their second 10-plus minute drive of the year (they're the only team in the NFL with two of those) they held the ball for nearly 10 more minutes than Washington did.

Jalen Hurts had a really solid game, hanging tough in the pocket and making pretty good decisions all game despite the offensive line struggling (at times) to block for Saquon Barkley and special teams falling flat (more on that in a bit).

It also didn't hurt that the Eagles knocked backup quarterback Marcus Mariota out of the game for Washington and handled third-stringer, 39-year-old Josh Johnson pretty easily. It will be quite tough for Philadelphia to put up more yards than Buffalo next week but the momentum is there.