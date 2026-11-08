Eagles Week 9 stock watch: Where has this defense been?

For around 40 minutes Sunday, it felt like maybe, just maybe the Eagles were going to end their losing streak and scratch out a win against an over-performing Giants team, thanks to a dynamic defense and an exciting new quarterback.

As it turns out, Joe Milton III, making his first NFL start, probably isn't the savior the Eagles (dropping to 2-7) need this season. Despite playing their best game of the season without the football, the Eagles lost their seventh game in a row and continued their tank after a 19-11 loss in Week 9.

If you're investing hope in anything Eagles-related this week, it's certainly the defense (particularly the pass rush). The offense (particularly the ground game) is a plummeting stock, and it isn't the buy low type either.

Here's our weekly Eagles stock watch:

Stock up: the defense 📈

For some reason, the Eagles "elite" on-paper defense couldn't do it against the one-win Commanders. Nor could they stuff the Cowboys atrocious run offense the week before.

But the Giants set this defense straight.

The playmaking came early and often, as they bucked several season-long trends in this one.

• The defense allowed 243 yards in Week 9, after allowing the sixth most in the NFL through eight weeks (367.3 yards)

• The defense held the Giants to 19 points, after allowing 25.3 per game, the 12th most though eight weeks

• A sack party, including the first of his Eagles career for Jonathan Greenard, two for linebacker Zack Baun, a strip sack for Jalen Carter and a big two-minute drill sack for Jordan Davis, fueled the defense in this one. The Eagles entered Sunday with 10 sacks over eight games, the second lowest total in the NFL. They finished Week 9 with six of them. Here's a look at Greenard's brutal blow to McCarthy:



Jonathan Greenard gets his first sack as an Eagle 🦅



NYGvsPHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9WCGeUnDwC — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026





They also hit McCarthy (and briefly Jameis Winston) nine times — after hitting opposing QBs at the 31st highest rate through the season's first half with just 28 hits in total.• On that same page, the run defense was dynamic, too, taking advantage of a Giants offense missing their primary running back in Cam Skattebo. They held New York to 80 yards on the ground (a 2.6 yards per carry average), adding 14 tackles for loss. This is exactly half their prior season total of 27.

• Philly's minus-4 turnover differential through the first half of the season is bad enough, but they had just four takeaways all season entering Giants week (just one fumble recovery). They had a rare takeaway in this one, with a muffed punt return giving the Eagles possession in the second.

Even more credit should be due to the defense, which did buckle at the end of the game, because once again it was relentlessly stuck on the field — this time for 35:45 with the Philly offense unable to move the ball much.