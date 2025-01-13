Eagles will face Rams in Divisional Round of NFL playoffs

With their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in the final game of Wild Card weekend, the Los Angeles Rams advanced to the Divisional Round and will play the Eagles in Philadelphia next Sunday.

The Rams took an early lead with an opening drive score against the Vikings, and never looked back, beating the Vikings 27-9.

Including their playoff win, the Rams now have an 11-7 record. One of those seven losses came against the Eagles in Week 12, when the Birds blew them out, 37-20. Saquon Barkley went off for 255 yards and 2 TDs in that game, while A.J. Brown caught 6 passes for 109 yards and a TD. DeVonta Smith didn't play with a hamstring injury

The Rams were the only playoff qualifier this season with a negative point differential (-19) during the regular season. Since the NFL moved to a 14-team playoff in 2020, 9 teams have made the playoffs with a negative point differential:

2024 Rams : Beat the Vikings 27-9 in the Wild Card round, remaining results TBD. 2023 Steelers: Lost 17-31 to the Bills in the Wild Card round. 2022 Dolphins: Lost 31-34 to the Bills in the Wild Card round. 2022 Vikings: Lost 24-31 to the Giants in the Wild Card round. 2022 Giants: Beat the Vikings (another negative point differential team, as noted above) 31-24 in the Wild Card round, lost 7-38 to the Eagles in the Divisional round. 2022 Buccaneers: Lost 14-31 to the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. 2021 Steelers: Lost 21-42 to the Chiefs in the Wild Card round. 2021 Raiders: Lost 19-26 to the Bengals in the Wild Card round. 2020 Browns: Beat the Steelers, 48-37 in the Wild Card round, lost 17-22 to the Chiefs in the Divisional round.

The Rams are led by Matthew Stafford, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who now has a postseason record of 5-4. They also have a good WR duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Defensively, the Rams have a young group of defensive linemen who can get after the quarterback, but who leave something to be desired as run stoppers.

The NFL's Divisional Round schedule is as follows (all times EST):

Saturday, January 18

• (4) Texans at (1) Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

• (6) Commanders at (1) Lions, 8:00 p.m., FOX

Sunday, January 19

• (4) Rams at (2) Eagles, 3:00 p.m., NBC

• (3) Ravens at (2) Bills, 6:30 p.m., CBS

