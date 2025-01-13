Eagles will face Rams in Divisional Round of NFL playoffs

January 13, 2025
With their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in the final game of Wild Card weekend, the Los Angeles Rams advanced to the Divisional Round and will play the Eagles in Philadelphia next Sunday.
The Rams took an early lead with an opening drive score against the Vikings, and never looked back, beating the Vikings 27-9.
Including their playoff win, the Rams now have an 11-7 record. One of those seven losses came against the Eagles in Week 12, when the Birds blew them out, 37-20. Saquon Barkley went off for 255 yards and 2 TDs in that game, while A.J. Brown caught 6 passes for 109 yards and a TD. DeVonta Smith didn't play with a hamstring injury
The Rams were the only playoff qualifier this season with a negative point differential (-19) during the regular season. Since the NFL moved to a 14-team playoff in 2020, 9 teams have made the playoffs with a negative point differential:
The Rams are led by Matthew Stafford, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who now has a postseason record of 5-4. They also have a good WR duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Defensively, the Rams have a young group of defensive linemen who can get after the quarterback, but who leave something to be desired as run stoppers.
The NFL's Divisional Round schedule is as follows (all times EST):
Saturday, January 18
• (4) Texans at (1) Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• (6) Commanders at (1) Lions, 8:00 p.m., FOX
Sunday, January 19
• (4) Rams at (2) Eagles, 3:00 p.m., NBC
• (3) Ravens at (2) Bills, 6:30 p.m., CBS
