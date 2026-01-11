More Sports:

January 11, 2026

Eagles will play the Bears in the Divisional Round if they beat the 49ers on Sunday

Thanks to the Bears' comeback win over the Packers on Saturday, the Eagles are guaranteed a trip to Chicago for the Divisional Round if they win their Wild Card game Sunday.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011126AJBrown Mike Dinovo/Imagn Images

A.J. Brown and the Eagles would face the Bears in Chicago next weekend with a win over the 49ers on Sunday.

If the Philadelphia Eagles are able to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, their Divisional Round opponent is now known. Following the Chicago Bears' win over the Green Bay Packers, the 2-seed Bears would host the 3-seed Eagles next weekend in Chicago at Soldier Field. In that scenario, the 1-seed Seattle Seahawks would host the 5-seed Los Angeles Rams.

It's worth noting that if the Eagles had beaten the Washington Commanders Week 18, a game during which they sat their starters, they would have been the 2-seed, and would have clinched a home game in the Divisional Round if they had advanced that far.

Should the Eagles lose to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round, the Bears would host the Rams in the Divisional Round, and the Seahawks would host the 49ers.

The Eagles played the Bears Week 13 in Philly, a game the Bears won 24-15. In that game, the Bears rushed for 281 yards, and the Eagles held the ball for barely over one-third of the game, as the Bears beat the Eagles in time of possession, 39:18 to 20:42. The Bears doubled them up in first downs, 28-14, and they ran 85 plays to the Eagles' 51. 

For a while, it looked like the Packers were going to beat the Bears easily, as they built a 21-3 lead. However, they seemed to take their foot off the gas, the Bears came back, and made them pay. The Bears' win over the Packers was their first playoff win since the 2010 season.

The Eagles are 3-1 against the Bears in the playoffs all-time, having played some memorable games, like the Fog Bowl in 1988 and the Double Doink Game following the 2018 season.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule:

• Wild Card Round: 49ers

• Divisional Round (if they advance this far): At Bears

• NFC Championship Game (again, if they advance this far): Rams at home, or at Seahawks

