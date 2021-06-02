More Sports:

June 02, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
90_11032019_EaglesvsBears_fans_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles fans cheer on their team.

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold another round of OTAs on the practice fields this week, while the front office guys try to work their magic on post-June 1 roster moves.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Why didn't the Eagles trade Zach Ertz, sign Steven Nelson, and trade for Deshaun Watson and Julio Jones at exactly 4 p.m. on June 1? What is the feasibility of each of those moves, and what roster battles can we look forward to in training camp?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

