More News:

September 09, 2020

Overnight earthquake rattles parts of New Jersey; felt in Philly and as far away as New England

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Geology Earthquakes
Earthquake Monmouth County Courtesy of/U.S. Geological Survey

This U.S. Geological Survey map shows the epicenter of the 3.1-magnitude earthquake detected in Monmouth County along with other areas in the region where tremors reportedly could be felt.

A small earthquake shook central New Jersey very early Wednesday morning with tremors reportedly felt in Philadelphia, South Jersey, the U.S. Geological Survey said. 

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck in Monmouth County around 2 a.m., with the epicenter about a mile southeast of Freehold, at a depth of more than 3 miles below the surface. 

MORE: Alleged thieves use fake credit cards to steal 7,000 gallons of fuel from Wawas, Pa. attorney general says

The USGS received more than 5,000 reports from people who felt the quake and determined it had a "community determined intensity" of 5, on a scale from 1 to 10. This translates to residents feeling moderate shaking and very light damage. There were no reports of any injuries.

The tremor was felt "in much of central New Jersey," according to the Mount Holly National Weather Service. It was also felt in parts of South Jersey and Pennsylvania, including Levittown, Bensalem, and Philadelphia. The quake also registered in parts of New England, including as far east as Boston and as far north as Nashua, New Hampshire. There were even reports in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Several New Jerseyans reacted to the earthquake on social media. Some noted the quake tremors woke them up. One user even jokingly noted that they didn't have a "2am earthquake in NJ" on their 2020 bingo card. 


This is not the first time the region has experienced an earthquake. Most recently, in June 2019, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck 37 miles off the coast of Brigantine, New Jersey, in the Atlantic Ocean. And April 2019, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Long Island was felt in Trenton and Smyrna, Delaware in April. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Geology Earthquakes New Jersey Freehold Philadelphia Monmouth County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

With leadership questions behind him, the Eagles are Carson Wentz’s team now
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Labor Day

University of the Arts faculty planning to form labor union
UArts Faculty Union

Parenting

To help kids cope with COVID-19 anxiety, provide context and emphasize control
Child Anxiety Tips COVID-19

Eagles

Five over/unders for the Eagles 2020 season
133_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_Miles_Sanders)KateFrese.jpg

Contests

Wawa launches 'Free Shortis for A Year' contest to counter coin shortage
wawa coin shortage contest

Beer Gardens

Goose Island hosting watch parties for Eagles games this season
Eagles watch party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved