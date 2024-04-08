More Events:

April 08, 2024

East Passyunk food fest returns April 28

At least 22 restaurants will set up on the avenue and offer classic menu items. Dozens of stores will be selling jewelry, art and crafts.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Food & Drink
Flavors on the Avenue Provided image/Eastern Passyunk Business Improvement District

Nearly two dozen restaurants in East Passyunk will participate in Flavors on the Avenue on Sunday, April 28. The springtime food festival and block party also features live music, a vendor market and a moon bounce.

People can sample a Cuban burger or buy a candle in a teacup at East Passyunk Avenue's spring festival later this month.

Flavors on the Avenue returns for its 18th year on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. At least 22 restaurants from the avenue will set up on the street and dish out some of their classic menu items and a few seasonal offerings. The early list, which is subject to expansion, includes Bing Bing Dim Sum, Ember & Ash, Milk Jawn, Laurel, P'UNK Burger, The Dutch and Stogie Joe's.

MORE: The Kensington Derby and Arts Festival is moving wacky race to Frankford Avenue

Select shops on East Passyunk also will be outdoors or offering specials inside. They include A Novel Idea, Tildie's Toy Box, South Fellini, Occasionette and Nice Things Handmade — the latter of which also will curate a market of craft vendors. Though the current list of jewelers, illustrators and candlemakers tops out at 66, last year it grew to nearly 100 by the big day.

Flavors on the Avenue was a ticketed fundraiser under a single tent when it launched in 2007, but is now the largest event of the year for East Passyunk. The festivities stretch from Broad to Dickinson streets. Along the way, people can encounter live music at six stages and a moon bounce for restless kids.

Flavors on the Avenue

Sunday, April 28
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay as you go
East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Food & Drink Philadelphia Block Party East Passyunk

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Escape to Crawford County — just a drive away from Philadelphia
Limited - Destination Gettysburg 3

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Partly cloudy skies may make solar eclipse harder to see
Solar Eclipse NJ

Sponsored

A weekend getaway in Northern PA
Limited - Visit Crawford - Hot Air Balloon

Adult Health

Are you one of the millions about to have cataract surgery? Here’s what you need to know
Cataract Surgery Eyes

TV

'SNL' roasts Charles Barkley in cold open about March Madness
SNL Barkley Thompson

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Festivals

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival moving race to Frankford Avenue
Kensington Derby

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved