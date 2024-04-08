East Passyunk food fest returns April 28

April 08, 2024
People can sample a Cuban burger or buy a candle in a teacup at East Passyunk Avenue's spring festival later this month.
Flavors on the Avenue returns for its 18th year on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. At least 22 restaurants from the avenue will set up on the street and dish out some of their classic menu items and a few seasonal offerings. The early list, which is subject to expansion, includes Bing Bing Dim Sum, Ember & Ash, Milk Jawn, Laurel, P'UNK Burger, The Dutch and Stogie Joe's.
Select shops on East Passyunk also will be outdoors or offering specials inside. They include A Novel Idea, Tildie's Toy Box, South Fellini, Occasionette and Nice Things Handmade — the latter of which also will curate a market of craft vendors. Though the current list of jewelers, illustrators and candlemakers tops out at 66, last year it grew to nearly 100 by the big day.
Flavors on the Avenue was a ticketed fundraiser under a single tent when it launched in 2007, but is now the largest event of the year for East Passyunk. The festivities stretch from Broad to Dickinson streets. Along the way, people can encounter live music at six stages and a moon bounce for restless kids.
Sunday, April 28
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay as you go
East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets
