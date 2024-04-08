East Passyunk food fest returns April 28

People can sample a Cuban burger or buy a candle in a teacup at East Passyunk Avenue's spring festival later this month.

Flavors on the Avenue returns for its 18th year on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. At least 22 restaurants from the avenue will set up on the street and dish out some of their classic menu items and a few seasonal offerings. The early list, which is subject to expansion, includes Bing Bing Dim Sum, Ember & Ash, Milk Jawn, Laurel, P'UNK Burger, The Dutch and Stogie Joe's.