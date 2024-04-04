Go to Wagtail admin interface
April 04, 2024

The Kensington Derby and Arts Festival is moving wacky race to Frankford Avenue

The annual event is expected to have more than 150 vendors and up to 25,000 attendees.

Chris Compendio
Festivals Outdoor Activities
Kensington Derby Provided Image/Aversa PR

Derby teams will create "human-powered sculptures" from recycled bicycles and ride them through obstacles, ending with a mud-pit finish.

The Kensington Derby and Arts Festival is back this spring — and it's bigger than ever.

For the 16th annual festival and parade on May 11, Fishtown District is moving the festivities a few blocks down and taking over a longer stretch of road. The event will take place on Frankford Avenue from York Street to Huntingdon Street; last year, it was on Trenton Avenue from Norris Street to Frankford Avenue.

"East Kensington is a neighborhood that is growing and thriving, and Frankford Ave in particular has seen tremendous business growth in the last year with the opening of new businesses like Post Haste, Fiore Fine Foods, Cloud Cups and Philadelphia Barber Co.," Kae Anderson, director of operations of Fishtown District, said in a statement.

As always, the derby will feature a cavalcade of quirky vehicles made from recycled bicycles and various other materials in a three-mile race. The festival portion will feature food and artistic goods from several vendors.

In a sign of the event's growth, the list of vendors has increased from roughly 100 last year to more than 150. The festival expects between 15,000 and 25,000 attendees.

Derby and parade participants can join for free, as long as they come with a bike, helmet and a silly team name. All vehicles must be "human-powered" without any motors or batteries, and riders will navigate through bubbles, mud and other obstacles while passing by local businesses and buildings throughout East Kensington and Fishtown. The derby will end in a mud pit at Amber Street.

Food and drink vendors will include many local businesses, such as Philadelphia Brewing Co., Loco Pez, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer and Evil Genius Beer Company. Among the 100-plus artists and merchants will be jewelers, ceramics artists, clothing shops and printing companies. Registration for vendors is still open online.

Local bands will perform on the main stage near Huntingdon Street, and internet radio station Great Circles will run a DJ stage at Hagert Street. An announcement for the full lineup will come in mid-April.

"We are proud to invite our neighbors near and far to come out and experience the unique creative spirit of East Kensington," Anderson said. 

The event is rain or shine — in fact, the 2023 festival took place during a period of pouring rain, which increased the amount of mud involved.

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival

Saturday, May 11
Festival noon to 6 p.m. | Derby 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Frankford Ave. from York St. to Huntington St.
Philadelphia
