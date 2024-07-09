East Passyunk's new weekly happy hour and sidewalk market starts Thursday

A new happy hour and sidewalk market with a cosmopolitan name is coming to South Philadelphia this summer.

Starting Thursday, businesses along East Passyunk Avenue will offer weekly discounts and other promotions from 5-7 p.m. The so-called Passyunk Passeggiata, inspired by the Italian tradition of strolling the town after work to socialize, will run through Aug. 31.

Participating bars will hawk $5 beers, $6 wines and $7 cocktails and appetizers. Other food specials include $4 tacos at Juana Tamale, $1 snacks at Cartesian Brewing and $5 smash burgers at P'unk Burger. The full list of happy hour destinations includes:

• Barcelona Wine Bar

• The Bottle Shop

• Cartesian Brewing

• Ember and Ash

• Human Robot Süd

• Juana Tamale

• Flannel

• Laurel

• Le Virtu

• Marra's

• Noir Restaurant and Bar

• Nutmeg Bar and Market

• P'unk Burger

• Pistolas Del Sur

• Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria

• POPE

• River Twice

• Stogie Joe's

• Townsend EPX

Passeggiata pedestrians can also shop sidewalk sales and in-store promotions from stores along the avenue. Eastern Pass Tattoo Co. and Tat215ive will offer tattoo flash specials, while all dogs who visit Doggie Style Pets (hopefully with their owner) will get a free pup cup.

Over 40 restaurants, shops and salons have signed onto the summer program — and they're enlisting a few musicians to soundtrack the stroll. Pistolas Del Sur will welcome Casey Parker and Mia Johnson, respectively, for the first two weeks of Passyunk Passeggiata. Mike Carney will also play the newly restored Singing Fountain on Aug. 1, and a DJ will spin new releases at Latchkey every week.

Thursdays, July 11 - Aug. 31

5-7 p.m.

East Passyunk Avenue

