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July 03, 2026

History, live music and a beer garden come together at Eastern State's Summer Nights on July 11

The after-hours event will feature local musicians, spoken word artists and storytellers.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Museums Live Music
Summer nights at Eastern State Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Eastern State Penitentiary's Summer Nights series continues July 11 with Music & Open Mic Night, featuring live performances, the Fair Chance Beer Garden and after-hours access to the historic prison.

Eastern State Penitentiary's Summer Nights series continues Saturday, July 11, with an after-hours event celebrating music, poetry and storytelling at the historic prison.

Held from 6-9 p.m., Music & Open Mic Night celebrates creative expression with performances by local musicians, spoken word artists and storytellers exploring themes of justice, freedom and resilience. The evening is designed to welcome both first-time and seasoned performers, creating a space for people to share stories and connect through the arts.

Attendees can also stop by the Fair Chance Beer Garden for small-batch craft beer from Triple Bottom Brewing Company, along with nonalcoholic beverages.

Summer Nights takes place on select Saturday evenings through Aug. 1, with each event offering a different theme and new ways to experience the historic prison through performances, activities and conversations inspired by history, culture and contemporary issues.

Tickets cost $10 for the July 11 event are available on Eastern State Penitentiary's website.

Summer Nights: Music & Open Mic Night

Saturday, July 11 | 6-9 p.m.
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Tickets: $10

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Museums Live Music Beer Garden Eastern State Penitentiary

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