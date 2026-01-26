Eastern State marks America’s 250th with yearlong ‘A Time for Liberty’ series

Eastern State Penitentiary is marking America’s 250th birthday with a yearlong lineup of free, family-friendly events in 2026 focused on how ideas of liberty and justice have evolved in the U.S.

The series, called “A Time for Liberty: Our Shared History, Our Shared Future,” includes a mix of festivals, panel discussions, pop-up exhibits and new educational resources tied to Eastern State’s history and its role in the country’s criminal justice system.

As the nation’s first penitentiary, Eastern State has long been connected to debates about punishment, rehabilitation and human dignity. The new programming uses that history as a starting point to look at how those conversations continue today in ways designed to be accessible for visitors of all ages.

One of the first major programs is “The Great Escape: Stories of Resistance and Creativity at Eastern State,” running March 27 through April 5. The weeklong series will feature themed tours, short talks on figures like Al Capone and Prohibition-era policing, and interactive activities throughout the site.

In May, “Philly Saves: Adaptive Reuse of Sites of Memory and Trauma” will look at how places like prisons, churches and schools can be reused as spaces for public dialogue and community healing. The museum will also begin its Wednesday Nights series May 27 with an interfaith discussion on faith, reentry and prison reform.

A new exhibit, “Freedom Through Faith: Judaism at Eastern State and Beyond,” opens July 2 and focuses on how religious freedom was practiced inside the prison, particularly among its Jewish population.

More programs are planned throughout the year, including a June conversation with historian Hasan Jeffries on the history of Juneteenth and an Oct. 3 event tied to the citywide 52 Weeks of Firsts initiative.

