More News:

August 25, 2026

Scammers are skimming EBT cards in Bristol and across the U.S. Here's how to spot a device

Bucks County has issued a public warning after apprehending a suspected scammer at an All Fresh grocery store.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Scams
EBT card skimming Bristol Chasity Maynard/USA Today via Reuters Connect

EBT cards are especially vulnerable to skimmers since many are not enabled with microchips.

Bucks County officials are sounding the alarm on a scam plaguing various parts of the country: EBT card skimming.

Since the start of the year, federal law enforcement officers have observed a rise in schemes targeting EBT cards, which SNAP enrollees use to claim their benefits. These cards often are issued without mircochips, making them easier to copy and steal. Such scams have been reported in New York, California, Seattle and various Midwestern cities. Most recently, one surfaced in a Bristol grocery store.

MORE: Lower Merion school board member allegedly charged family vacations to employer's credit card

On Thursday, workers at the All Fresh on Pond Street recognized two men who allegedly had been behind a skimming incident at the market in July. Police arrested one of the men — Ionut Adrian Oprea, 38 — at the store. The other suspect fled on foot when All Fresh workers approached.

In both cases, Oprea and the other man allegedly split duties. One distracted the staff while the other installed an electronic skimming device onto the credit card reader keypad, investigators said. Devices recovered from the store specifically targeted EBT cards, Bristol police and the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General later confirmed.

Bucks County officials said the men also may have targeted other businesses in the region. Anyone who recognizes Oprea, has relevant surveillance footage or suspects a skimming device was installed at their business can contact Bristol police at (215) 785-3521. Bucks County officials are also advising the public to look out for signs of skimming devices.

District Attorney Joe Khan advised business owners Tuesday to inspect their card readers each day for traces of adhesive, loose pieces or unusual bulkiness. EBT card holders should closely monitor their accounts, he said, for suspicious activity and report any they observe immediately. Pennsylvania's EBT recipient hotline is 1-888-328-7366.

"We're issuing this warning because card skimming devices directly hurt our most vulnerable residents," Kahn said in a recorded message. "Victims of EBT theft don't get the same protections as traditional credit card holders. Once their funds are drained, families have to wait until the next month to buy food for their households."

The FBI has recommended additional tips to prevent the theft of SNAP benefits:

• Inspect the card reader for signs of damage before using.
• Pull at the sides of the keypad before entering your PIN.
• Cover the keypad as you enter your PIN.
• Contact your state benefits agency if you receive a call, text or email asking for EBT card information.
• Contact your state benefits agency and change your PIN if you suspect your card was compromised.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Scams Bucks County Bristol Theft Crime Secret Service SNAP

Featured

Delaware Water Gap Canoe

NJ's canoe and kayak wows
Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone

Rocky IV actor Dolph Lundgren to talk about his career and new memoir at Temple

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Amazon plans to start deploying drones for deliveries in South Jersey

Amazon drone deliveries

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Men's Health

Sal Paolantonio prides himself on living healthy, and offers a playbook for other men to follow

Sal Paolantonio Sirianni

History

Museum of the Philadelphian delves into our love of booing and attempts to explain 'why we act like this'

Museum of the Philadelphian

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved