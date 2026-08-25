Scammers are skimming EBT cards in Bristol and across the U.S. Here's how to spot a device

Bucks County officials are sounding the alarm on a scam plaguing various parts of the country: EBT card skimming.

Since the start of the year, federal law enforcement officers have observed a rise in schemes targeting EBT cards, which SNAP enrollees use to claim their benefits. These cards often are issued without mircochips, making them easier to copy and steal. Such scams have been reported in New York, California, Seattle and various Midwestern cities. Most recently, one surfaced in a Bristol grocery store.

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On Thursday, workers at the All Fresh on Pond Street recognized two men who allegedly had been behind a skimming incident at the market in July. Police arrested one of the men — Ionut Adrian Oprea, 38 — at the store. The other suspect fled on foot when All Fresh workers approached.

In both cases, Oprea and the other man allegedly split duties. One distracted the staff while the other installed an electronic skimming device onto the credit card reader keypad, investigators said. Devices recovered from the store specifically targeted EBT cards, Bristol police and the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General later confirmed.

Bucks County officials said the men also may have targeted other businesses in the region. Anyone who recognizes Oprea, has relevant surveillance footage or suspects a skimming device was installed at their business can contact Bristol police at (215) 785-3521. Bucks County officials are also advising the public to look out for signs of skimming devices.

District Attorney Joe Khan advised business owners Tuesday to inspect their card readers each day for traces of adhesive, loose pieces or unusual bulkiness. EBT card holders should closely monitor their accounts, he said, for suspicious activity and report any they observe immediately. Pennsylvania's EBT recipient hotline is 1-888-328-7366.

"We're issuing this warning because card skimming devices directly hurt our most vulnerable residents," Kahn said in a recorded message. "Victims of EBT theft don't get the same protections as traditional credit card holders. Once their funds are drained, families have to wait until the next month to buy food for their households."

The FBI has recommended additional tips to prevent the theft of SNAP benefits:

• Inspect the card reader for signs of damage before using.

• Pull at the sides of the keypad before entering your PIN.

• Cover the keypad as you enter your PIN.

• Contact your state benefits agency if you receive a call, text or email asking for EBT card information.

• Contact your state benefits agency and change your PIN if you suspect your card was compromised.

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