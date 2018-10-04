Mother cures toddler's eczema with homemade breast milk-based soap

For those living with the discomfort of eczema — an inflammation of the skin manifesting in itchy, red patches all over one’s body — unfruitful over-the-counter treatments are standard and creative at-home remedies are commonly a last line of defense against the challenging skin condition.

One mother in Scotland, as Health reports, took her toddler’s eczema treatment into her own hands with an, um, creative, DIY remedy — a soothing soap made with her own breast milk. And it worked.

Twenty-month-old Finlay has had itchy eczema patches all over his little body since he was six months old. After trying doctor-prescribed steroids, creams and over-the-counter treatments with no success, Finlay’s mother, Joy Evans, a breastfeeding peer support worker, was ready to try something different. With her professional experience, it was a no-brainer for Evans to combine her knowledge of the benefits of breast milk with an off-kilter eczema remedy she discovered online.

The result was a luxurious-feeling breast milk-based soap, not dissimilar in texture to expensive oil-based soaps lining retail shelves, that was the answer to her son’s skin care woes.