October 04, 2018

Mother cures toddler's eczema with homemade breast milk-based soap

Just one month of daily use cleared up kid's skin condition

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Contributor
For those living with the discomfort of eczema — an inflammation of the skin manifesting in itchy, red patches all over one’s body — unfruitful over-the-counter treatments are standard and creative at-home remedies are commonly a last line of defense against the challenging skin condition. 

One mother in Scotland, as Health reports, took her toddler’s eczema treatment into her own hands with an, um, creative, DIY remedy — a soothing soap made with her own breast milk. And it worked.

Twenty-month-old Finlay has had itchy eczema patches all over his little body since he was six months old. After trying doctor-prescribed steroids, creams and over-the-counter treatments with no success, Finlay’s mother, Joy Evans, a breastfeeding peer support worker, was ready to try something different. With her professional experience, it was a no-brainer for Evans to combine her knowledge of the benefits of breast milk with an off-kilter eczema remedy she discovered online.

 The result was a luxurious-feeling breast milk-based soap, not dissimilar in texture to expensive oil-based soaps lining retail shelves, that was the answer to her son’s skin care woes.

RELATED: More than half of Americans won't date someone with psoriasis, new study finds

Evans documented the endeavor on Twitter, and per the U.K. publication Metro, she claims to have used stale pumped breast milk she had stowed away in her freezer to create the eczema-healing soap. “I had some old expressed breast milk that was too old for him to drink still in the freezer and just decided to give it a go,” Evans told Metro, referencing a feeling of a last-ditch effort to find relief for her child.

After just one month of using the breast milk soap daily, Evans was amazed to report that Finlay’s eczema had entirely cleared up. Moving forward, Evans plans to keep a stock of breast milk soap to continue treating Finlay’s eczema, as well as any other skin issues that may happen to pop up.

More than half of Americans won’t date someone with psoriasis, new study finds

Sure, this may not be a realistic — or even plausible — approach for everyone’s eczema struggles, as breast milk sourcing may be difficult for some, but this story carries a strong message: get creative to find what works for you. Sure, this could have turned out to be a very different news story about a weird woman coating her son in her breast milk. Instead, it’s a story with an albeit odd, but happy ending.

