More Health:

December 21, 2018

Essential oils are great and all but you definitely should not ingest them — here's why

Leave the oils to your candles and diffusers

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Prevention
essential oils pexels Magda Ehlers /Pexels

.

Many people lean on essential oils to treat ailments from skin rashes to migraines but are they really safe? 

Often times, the answer is a qualified yes. In various essential oil treatments the oils are applied topically on the skin either directly or via a carrier oil. But you definitely don't want to ingest these highly concentrated forms of herbs, fruits and plants.

Here's why. 

First, to give you an idea of the potent concentration of plant extracts in essential oils, 220 pounds of lavender flowers go into approximately one pound of lavender oil, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Science

RELATED READ: The 12 most popular health trends of 2018 — and what to expect in 2019

Sure, essential oils are generally recognized as safe for aromatherapy, but the National Capital Poison Control Center actually warns that essential oils could be poisonous if swallowed or absorbed through the skin. Because essential oils are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, it's hard to say what's actually in the oils. They could be mixed with contaminants that cause rashes on the skin or toxic effects if ingested, according to Poison Control. 

Plus certain essential oils — like lavender and tea tree — could interfere with other medications, Refinery29 reports. Interestingly, many medications are derived from flowers, but the flowers themselves can be deadly to eat. 

It is true that, according to MindBodyGreen, you can eat certain essential oils because when we eat plants, we have inherently consumed their essential oils as well. In that situation, the question then becomes one of potency, quantity, and quality of the oil. 

But there are certain ones you definitely don't want to swallow including arborvitae, birch, cedarwood, cypress, eucalyptus, white fir, and wintergreen.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Prevention United States DIY Alternative Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Texans: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 16
122118_Deshaun-Watson_usat

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would you trade Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis?
122118-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved