More Health:

May 21, 2019

Study proves success of exercise as treatment in psychiatric patients

Exercise could reduce need for medication and long-term inpatient care

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Mental Health
Carroll - Weights at a gym Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dumbbell weights at a gym.

There is no spoiler in saying that fitness, as great as it is for your physical health, is just as good for mental health.

Now, a new study out of the University of Vermont recommends prescribing exercise for treating a number of mental health and mood disorders before reaching for the prescription pad, according to the study’s news release.

The study found that physical exercise is highly effective in treating various mental health issues including anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, suicidal thoughts and acute psychotic episodes. So much so, according to the release, that it could reduce or eliminate the need for medications and time spent in acute care facilities.

RELATED READ: Here's how Philadelphia ranks in fitness among 100 other U.S. cities

For the study, researchers built a gym for the University of Vermont Medical Center’s 100 individuals in the inpatient psychiatry unit and incorporated nutrition education programs and structured 60-minute workouts into their treatment plans.

According to the release, patients were surveyed before and after their workouts to gauge things like mood, self-esteem and self-image. What they found was quite promising: 95 percent of patients reported mood improvement post-workout, while 63 percent reported feeling “happy” or “very happy” post-sweat. 

Further, the release notes, that nearly 92 percent of patients felt pleased with how their bodies felt following the exercise.

David Tomasi, lead researcher of the study, explains the benefits of these findings in the release:

"The fantastic thing about these results is that, if you're in a psychotic state, you're sort of limited with what you can do in terms of talk therapy or psychotherapy. It's hard to receive a message through talk therapy in that state, whereas with exercise, you can use your body and not rely on emotional intelligence alone.”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Mental Health Vermont Exercise Healthy Living Psychiatry

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Primary Election

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Here's a 5-minute guide
Pennsylvania Election Ballot Box 05212019

Eagles

What they're saying: Players to watch at Eagles' OTAs and how to replace Chris Long
Doug-Pederson_052019_usat

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved