Most experts picking Eagles to head to Super Bowl with win this weekend

Last week, the so called experts were all over the Eagles. And they were right.

Facing the upstart Commanders on Sunday — the NFC's No. 6 seed and a team the Eagles split the season series with 11 — the tune seems to be about the same.

Favored by nearly a touchdown at home, Vegas is leaning in Philly's direction. How are the big football-covering media outlets feeling heading into the NFL's championship weekend?

The Athletic: Eagles all the way

With 12 writers picking their NFC Championship game winner, nine of them picked the Eagles. In what they expect to be a great game, it will come down to areas of strength for both teams:

The game will likely be decided by fourth-down conversions and takeaways. The Commanders are 6-of-9 on fourth down in the postseason, a carryover from going 20-of-23 during the regular season, and that was a huge catalyst in both of their victories. The Eagles are 2-for-2 in the playoffs and went 19-of-27 during the season, as they’ve ridden Hurts’ tush push to more success. [The Athletic]

ESPN: Commanders in a shootout

Another industry leader is less confident in Philly. Three of their writers picked their expected winner and two of them picked Washington, with 31-30 and 34-30 final scores respectively. Here's an Eagles' storyline to watch from beat writer Tim McManus:

Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his left knee in last week's divisional round playoff win over the Rams. He rushed six times for 71 yards before being wrestled down awkwardly in the third quarter; his only rushing stats afterward came on a kneel-down to end the game. Barkley said he expects "Jalen to be Jalen," but questions remain about just how mobile Hurts will be in the title game. [ESPN]

CBS Sports: Eagles run wild

John Breech has been picking NFL games all season and went Philly for title weekend, citing an interesting Pro-Saquon Barkley reason for why:

If you're now wondering how bad the Commanders are at stopping the run, they surrendered 137.5 yards per game on the ground, which was the third-worst number in the NFL. Since the Commanders have now won two playoff games, you'd think that the defense has gotten better at stopping the run, but nope. In their two playoff wins, the Commanders have surrendered 150 rushing yards per game. Yes, they won those games, but that's because Daniels and the offense were able to carry them against two bad defenses. The Lions and Buccaneers both surrendered more than 340 yards per game during the regular season and Washington took advantage of that, but this week, the Commanders will be facing a brick wall in an Eagles defense that surrendered the fewest yards in the NFL in 2024. [CBS Sports]

Fox Sports: Eagles cover

Greg Auman for Fox broke down his reasoning for taking the Eagles and a 10-point win this way:

Prediction: You can't help but see a high-scoring game, and Daniels has been so dangerous in late-game situations. The divisional win over the Lions ended a run of five straight games that Washington won on the final play. With two potent offenses going head-to-head, this could come down to red-zone execution — the Commanders ranked sixth in the regular season there, while the Eagles ranked 13th. But on red-zone defense, Philadelphia ranked fifth and Washington 22nd. We'll take the Eagles to hold on for a home win to go to their second Super Bowl in three seasons. Eagles 38, Commanders 28 [Fox Sports]

NFL.com: Eagles love

Four of five of their NFL experts are picking Philly, though interestingly only one of them has the Eagles covering the 6-point spread.

USA Today: Eagles roster is supreme

USA Today's Tyler Dragon went position by position and gave the Eagles the advantage in five areas (run game, offensive and defensive lines, secondary and special teams) and the Commanders an edge at three (passing game, linebackers, quarterback). As a result they have Philly winning 30-27.

The Ringer: Commanders to cover

The Ringer's Anthony Dabbundo gave some betting tips this week, and is predicting that Barkley rips off another big touchdown run. But he doesn't think it will come as part of a Philadelphia blowout, as he's suggesting gambling enthusiasts take the Commanders to cover as road underdogs (and score more than 20 points) with a 6.5 point spread.

