More Events:

September 08, 2023

Paint pumpkins and twist pretzels at Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival

Apple cider donuts, hot chocolate and more fall treats come to the 1100 block of Filbert Street on Oct. 7

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Food & Drink
Harvest Festival Provided Image/Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market is hosting the Harvest Festival on Filbert on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While we're still a few weeks away from fall, Philly has recently seen the onset of pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations. 

To celebrate the cooler season ahead, Reading Terminal Market is teaming up with Nemours Children's Health to host the Harvest Festival on Filbert on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The all-day celebration of the Pennsylvania Dutch will take over the 1100 block of Filbert Street with seasonal snacks and family-friendly activities, as well as bales of hay, cornstalks and chrysanthemums.

MORE: 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes: Here are the Philly coffee shops offering the fall flavor

Visitors can paint pumpkins, throw axes, watch stilt-walkers and enjoy a pig roast. A beer garden will be sponsored by Molly Malloy's, and a competition will take place in which participants see who can twist pretzels the fastest. 

Caramel apples from Mueller Chocolate Co., turkey legs from The Original Turkey, apple cider donuts from Beiler's Doughnuts and apple cider nachos from Sweet as Fudge Candy Shoppe will be available to purchase. Other treats include gourmet hot dogs from Pennsylvania General Store, a popcorn wagon from Sparrow's Gourmet Snacks and churros and Guatemalan hot chocolate from El Merkury.

Attendees can also participate in line dancing, which will be accompanied by a live bluegrass band. More information on the festival can be found at Reading Terminal Market's website.

Harvest Festival on Filbert

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Outside of Reading Terminal Market
1100 block of Filbert Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Food & Drink Center City Pretzels Reading Terminal Market Market East Autumn Pumpkins Fall Apples

Videos

Featured

Limited - Asian Arts Initiative - Invasive Species

Asian Arts Initiative's new augmented reality exhibition reimagines an abandoned patch of the city’s streetscape
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Uprise FEstival 13

Find vibrant Fall festivals and more in Cumberland Valley

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Danelo Cavalcante's escape from Chester County Prison is an 'outrage,' DA says
chester county prison escape danelo cavalcante

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Crime

Danelo Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison with a feat of strength caught on video
Cavalcante climb walls

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Jalen Hurts is the real CEO of the Eagles
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Training-Camp-8.3.23-NFL.jpg

Men's Health

Women can help men overcome their reluctance to self-care; here's how
Senior Couple Bikes

Food & Drink

Eagles fans can get free coffee at Dunkin' on Mondays this football season
dunkin free coffee eagles

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved