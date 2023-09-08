Paint pumpkins and twist pretzels at Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival

While we're still a few weeks away from fall, Philly has recently seen the onset of pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations.

To celebrate the cooler season ahead, Reading Terminal Market is teaming up with Nemours Children's Health to host the Harvest Festival on Filbert on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The all-day celebration of the Pennsylvania Dutch will take over the 1100 block of Filbert Street with seasonal snacks and family-friendly activities, as well as bales of hay, cornstalks and chrysanthemums.

Visitors can paint pumpkins, throw axes, watch stilt-walkers and enjoy a pig roast. A beer garden will be sponsored by Molly Malloy's, and a competition will take place in which participants see who can twist pretzels the fastest.

Caramel apples from Mueller Chocolate Co., turkey legs from The Original Turkey, apple cider donuts from Beiler's Doughnuts and apple cider nachos from Sweet as Fudge Candy Shoppe will be available to purchase. Other treats include gourmet hot dogs from Pennsylvania General Store, a popcorn wagon from Sparrow's Gourmet Snacks and churros and Guatemalan hot chocolate from El Merkury.

Attendees can also participate in line dancing, which will be accompanied by a live bluegrass band. More information on the festival can be found at Reading Terminal Market's website.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Outside of Reading Terminal Market

1100 block of Filbert Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107